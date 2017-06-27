How to overcome your fears as an entrepreneur ?

My name is Mehran Fida, I am an entrepreneur. I believe that if life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade and find someone who is feeling hot that day to sell it. Today, I wanted to talk about few tips that I used and want you to use to overcome your fears as an entrepreneur!

One of the quickest and most effective ways to overcome fear is to take one single bold step forward in the direction of your dreams.

It doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. Sending one email, making one phone call, pitching one idea or writing one page can be the incentive you need to spark massive change in your life.

Here is one more tip. You see, Our minds are often wired to focus on the ‘cons’ of our actions instead of the potential ‘pros’ or gains.

To help counteract this negativity, write a list of all the things you stand to gain if you go after your goal or dream — like feelings of satisfaction and fulfillment, self-growth, being of service to the world, and being an inspiration to others.