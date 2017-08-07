How to Pack Right for Your Family Road Trip

With summer vacation season starting to wind down, I’ve had several readers asking me about a last minute summer escape that’s easy on the finances. The first thing that comes to mind is…(wait for it)...family road trip. My suggestion is usually met with a small groan and the less-than-enthusiastic response of, ”Any other ideas?”

But, the truth is, a family road trip can actually be a very affordable, truly enjoyable (really) family adventure with the right kind of preparations. In other words, you’ve gotta pack like a pro.

So, besides bringing along a large dose of patience (Dramamine’s good, too), what should you pack for your perfect road trip? Here’s a list of must-pack picks that’ll have you road trippin’ like easy rider!

What to Wear: Focus on Mix n’ Match & Layers

The best way to keep bags to a minimum is to pack basics that you can mix & match and layer. Some go-to items that are easily interchangeable are pants, shorts, long and short sleeved shirts, sundresses. For layering, include a basic sweater/sweatshirt, and a light jacket or windbreaker that you can wear over it if needed. This will prepare you for changing weather and varying micro-climates without causing a bad case of the bag bloat (i.e.: over-packing).

To avoid that niggling feeling that you didn’t pack enough, remember, you can always stop at a laundromat, or hand-wash clothes along the way. For great, washable basics at affordable prices, be sure to check out Land’s End and American Eagle Outfitters.

Some accessories that you’ll also want to include are a hat, good sunglasses, comfy walking shoes, and some flip-flops or water-proof sandals for public showers. These aren’t typically space-hoggers and you’ll be happy you have them.

Fuel for the Road: Pack Healthy, Minimal-Mess Snacks

A great way to avoid relying on restaurant stops and fast food fare is to bring along a small cooler (a collapsible one is even better!) and fill it with sandwiches, water, fresh fruits and veggies, protein bars, etc. Stick to things that keep crumbs to a minimum and won’t melt in the heat. Check out this list of road trip snack ideas from Wholefully for snack ideas are sure to quiet the rumbling stomachs of even your grouchiest road-trippers.

Clean-Up Crew: Keep Car Stocked with Cleaning Supplies

Spending hours in the car can lead to sticky fingers, stale breath and serious shower wars (“I call first shower next stop,” etc.). So, to keep the “ick” factor from inciting backseat battles, be sure to stock the with car plenty of baby wipes and hand sanitizer. Mint strips and chewing gum can do wonders for a...well...less than fresh mouth. Stain remover pens and a stash of napkins can also be handy when inevitable spills happen (and they will, I promise!). A trash bag (or three) is always a good idea, and, if your space allows, bring some cleaning spray and paper towels for bigger clean-ups. Walgreens and Target are both great places to find these little essentials, and they always offer coupons to save you a little extra cash.

Boredom Busters - Games, Music, Books & More

A road trip can be the perfect opportunity to unplug and spend quality time bonding over fun road games (21 Questions and I Spy are always crowd-pleasers). There are fun games for kids, of course, but also plenty for adults. Here are a couple of goods list I found for kid’s games and games for adults.

But, let’s face it, there are just so many times you can play I Spy before you start wishing for a fiercely competitive round of the the Quiet Game. Well, never fear - tech support is here! A great way to pass the time in the car without driving yourselves crazy is with music and audiobooks. Just remember to always bring a set (or two) of personal headphones in case some of your fellow passengers are less than pleased with your audio choices.

Tablets are also great tech tools for car travel, especially for kids. If you download your child’s favorite books and movies before you leave, you won’t need a WiFi connection. There are also lots of of interactive games available for free and many don’t require an internet connection. PBS Kids and Fun Brain both have a big selection of educational and interactive games for kids of all ages.

Extra Essentials: Hints from Home

While your typical road trip hardly qualifies as luxurious travel, bringing some of your cozy favorites from home will make it a lot more comfortable. Here are some items that can make even the most budget-friendly (i.e.: cheap) accommodations feel a whole lot better.

Some popular picks:

Pillow

Earplugs

Travel mug

Scented lotion/soaps

Favorite tea

Face mist

Large bath towel

Picnic blanket

Forget-Me-Nots

While you may be the world’s most organized packer, let’s face it - you aren’t perfect. It’s inevitable that you’re going to forget something(s) that you wish you hadn’t. Some of these frequently forgotten few are relatively easy to pick up on the road, but others can cause panicked pleas to turn back even hours down the road.

Here’s are a few items that often fall into the forgettable category:

Sunscreen

Band aids/First Aid kit

Bug spray

Sunburn lotion

SPF lip balm

Prescription medications

Portable chargers and cords

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Spare set of keys

Extra contact lenses/prescription glasses

So my rugged (and not-so-rugged) roadtrippers, what I have given you here is a good starting point for your perfect packing list. You should definitely create a personalized list of your own. It’s always smart to research ahead of time the activities, weather conditions, and sleeping quarters of your trip to devise your best, most comprehensive list.