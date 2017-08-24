How to perform the SWOT analysis! 10 Tips for Success

The objectives of the SWOT analysis

The SWOT analysis, also known as the SWOT matrix, is one of the most widely used marketing analysis tools. The objective of the SWOT method is to obtain an overview of a current situation, a future project, a sector, an organization, etc. It makes it possible to carry out a strategic diagnosis comprising:

· Forces (Strengths)

· Weaknesses

· Opportunities

· Threats

The SWOT matrix can for example be used as part of the creation of a new benefit, the launch of a new product, the establishment of a commercial action plan, or simply a reflection on potential entrepreneurial projects.

The synthesis obtained with the SWOT analysis template makes it possible to identify the strengths and opportunities in order to maximize them; Weaknesses and threats will be identified for careful analysis to reduce risk. The result obtained is a concise and relevant summary table serving as an assessment of the situation and/or decision support.

It is important to use the SWOT matrix on a specific field of investigation. On the other hand, a SWOT too broad is likely to become a "catch-all", leading to fuzzy conclusions. It is also necessary to rely on real facts, not on things to be expected. Unless you are "a great strategist", it is for example not recommended to carry out a SWOT at the level of an entire company. In this case, it is necessary to target the SWOT on each activity (or pole) of the company, in order to have a precise state of each of them, and to be able to draw relevant conclusions.

10 Tips for Success of SWOT Analysis

How to perform the SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats)? Well known to marketers and unavoidable in any marketing plan and in any folder of opportunities, innovation or new product launch plan, SWOT is the pivot between analysis and marketing decision-making. Here are 10 useful tips to optimize this analysis:

1- Distinguish the External from the Internal

External facts are those that explain the market and its environment. They are classified either as opportunities or as threats. The internal facts are those belonging to the brand, the Strategic Activity Area or the product portfolio. For example, branding, although perceived by the marketplace, is an internal fact.

2- Relying on facts, not on intuitions

Avoiding "esteem", "it would seem" and preferring facts, such as "the market is growing," the segment has a potential of ... “

3- Clarify and encrypt the data

For example: "The segment is growing by 8%", "The rate of notoriety increased by 2 points in the period".

4- Prioritize the facts

It is advisable to highlight the facts that have an impact on the decisions to be made and to point out the emerging trends that may have an influence. Sometimes it is interesting to prioritize by numbering the facts, from the most significant to the least significant.

5- Being synthetic, going to the essential

Ideally, a SWOT analysis would fit on a page, slide, or screen. The interest is to have an overall reading in order to glimpse the whole situation. The analysis should provide a clear picture of the overall situation.

6- Put the analysis in perspective of the general objectives

The SWOT analysis is all the more relevant in that the facts are analyzed in such a way as to serve the general objectives of the company, the DAS, the subsidiary or the Business Unit.

7- Linking SWOT with recommendations

The SWOT analysis to confirm or deny the best way to achieve the general objectives, it is necessary to make the link with the marketing recommendations. Often I advocate axes aimed at 1-securing weaknesses and guarding against threats, 2- consolidating its strengths and 3- developing on the opportunities.

8- Define the scope of the SWOT

Specify the scope of the analysis, on which Strategic Activity Area, which market, what product range or brand.

9- Identify Threats, Opportunities, Strengths or Weaknesses

Begin by analyzing external facts and identifying them as threats or opportunities to achieve the overall objective, then analyzing the internal facts in terms of strengths or weaknesses, always in relation to the overall objective. Sometimes a fact is both a threat and an opportunity or strength and a weakness, it is necessary to specify why in both cases.

10- Support with appendices