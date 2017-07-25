How To Photograph the Solar Eclipse 2017 - Video

On August 21st a once in a lifetime opportunity exists for viewing and photographing a Solar Eclipse in the United States. The area of totality (where the moon completely blocks the sun) will be view-able across the US in every time zone. This means an unprecedented 12 million US residents will be residing in the path of totality with millions more just a short drive away. This will for sure be the most photographed eclipse ever. But photographing a solar eclipse can be dangerous, both for your eyes and for your camera and presents unique challenges you should be aware of.

Staying safe is the most important thing you can do and we discuss a variety of filters for eye protection as well as camera protection to ensure that you protect your eyes. A stable tripod is also a must have as you do not want the camera moving during your shooting. While a partial eclipse can take well over an hour to unfold, the period of totality lasts for a maximum of 3 minutes leaving little time to get your settings in place. Practice is key here and thankfully, the sun is available for hours every day for you to get out and try! Stay safe and enjoy this amazing once in a lifetime event.