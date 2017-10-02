How To Pray This Day

Mindful Monday: Prayer? How do I respond to this request?

I just took a call that went like this:

QUESTION: Holly, I’m seeing posts all over Facebook/Linked In today asking for prayer. I don’t even know what to say. Can I pray at work? What do I do? Can you help?

ANSWER: As a mindful leadership contributor and licensed prayer practitioner – respond in the best way you know how. No matter how you pray you can’t pray wrong. Prayer in its simplest form is a wish. Feel it, speak it and believe in the power of it. No matter how you pray you can’t pray wrong. If you don’t know what to say today, how to say it or simply numb, let me help you click here is my affirmative prayer for humanity today.

In answer to the question, can I pray at work? If you can socially acceptably ask for prayer on social media, I say pray when it calls you. Pray first. In all things pray. Prayer in its simplest form is a wish. So, to that I say wish. If you and your colleagues have a wish for peace, joy, love and connection these days put down the fear and do it. You don't even have to speak it out loud. Write a prayer if you wish. Go to the bathroom or other private place and whisper your prayers. Honor each other with your presence and share the wish. Honor all paths to prayer from every faith tradition. Call me if I can support you or your colleagues this day.

Mindfulness matters! Be LOVE to one another!