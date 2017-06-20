We have news: there’s a chance you’ve been pronouncing sherbet wrong your whole life. You may have even been spelling it wrong, too.

Sherbet, the frozen dessert that tastes somewhere between sorbet and ice cream, is often pronounced sher-bert. The proper pronunciation is actually sher-bet.

Folks have been adding an extra “r” to the second syllable for so long that now it feels weird to call this frozen treat by its proper name. And it all has to do with our love for rhyming ― and the song, “Shoot the sherbert to me Herbert.”