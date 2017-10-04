How to Protect Your Garden During the Winter

While we all love a beautiful garden, we only tend to care for this space during the summer.

During the blazing heat of summer, we tend to prioritise the care and maintenance of our gardens. At the same time, the onset of winter tends to cause us to lose this focus, as we spend less time outdoors and more time huddled up on the sofa!

This is an entirely counterproductive approach, however, as it is during the austere conditions of winter that your garden needs the most protection. Heavy rain and snow can cause significant damage to your lawn, for example, while high winds can tear down fence panels and leave debris strewn across the ground.

With this in mind, it is imperative that you take the time to safeguard your garden during the winter! Here are some ideas to help you achieve this aim in a simple and cost-effective manner:

Invest in Protective Equipment, Storage and Materials

Let's start with a basic assertion; you cannot protect your garden without the right tools to do achieve this goal.

If you have an excess of garden furniture, for example, you will want to ensure that this is stored away before autumn sets in and the austere weather appears. External storage options such as a shed or a summer house are ideal, but if not you may need to be creative and purchase some good quality tarpaulin from a supplier such as Tarpaulins Direct.

By using this material as an effective shield against the elements, you can store garden furniture and tools secure without spending an excess sum of money.

Lay Down Astro Turf or Fake Grass

Astro turf or fake grass provides a low maintenance option for home-owners.

While this may not be to everyone's tastes, it is the ideal garden solution for anyone motivated by easy maintenance.

Astro turf can be used to replace any existing grass, while it can also be purchased in a variety of lengths and formats to suit your garden space. While it can cost an average price of £2,000 to procure and lay down astro turf, it is exceptionally easy to maintain and can is far more resistant to heavy rain and snow.

Over time, high levels of precipitation can turn your garden into a mud bath, requiring you to re-turf the space or lay down new grass seeds on more than one occasion. This can be avoided with the use of astro turf, allowing you keep your garden looking pristine all year-round.

Reinforce your fence panels

As an island nation, Britain is relatively exposed to the elements and increasingly likely to catch the tail-end of storms, high winds and in some instances hurricanes. Locations in the south of the country are particularly at risk, and such inclement weather can often rip fences panels from the ground and leave your garden unsecured (and not to mention covered in debris).

While there is little that you can do in the face of 100-mph winds, it is fair to say that prevention is far better than cure when looking to protect your garden against the elements. It is therefore imperative that you inspect your fence panels, posts and gates prior to the onset of winter, identifying potential issues and addressing them quickly.

If you have an aged, wooden fence, you may also benefit by installing concrete posts and reinforced panels. Once again, this requires an investment of time and money, but it also makes it far less likely that your fence will collapse and could save you hundreds of pounds on future repairs.