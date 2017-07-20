How to Protect Your Home with Smart Security

Home automation devices like stylish fridge and internet connected lights can make our life much easier, but many can also be used to keep our homes and ourselves safe. In this guide we will see how smart security gadgets can help protect your home.

Having smart security devices that connect to the internet can help keep an eye on your home during the trip, which gives you peace of mind. It also means, if the worst happens, that you are alert and can call emergency services instead of feeling powerless and stranded.

There are also a number of intelligent safety devices that can protect you and your family by giving you detailed reports (such as severe weather warnings, or carbon monoxide levels), allowing you to take precautions before disaster strikes.

How to protect your home from intruders with an internet-connected camera

If someone bursts into your home, then using a security camera connected to the internet may be your best chance to recover your belongings. Most security cameras come with motion and sound detection that alerts you when you are away from home, giving a chance to the police phone, or triggering an alarm.

There are high-quality internet-connected cameras in the market, which offers plenty of features to keep an eye on your home while crucial being easy to set up and use.

Along with motion detection, it comes with a microphone and speakers, allowing you to communicate with anyone in your home (or pets, as we saw are an excellent product to keep an eye on your furry friends while you're out of the house). High quality of the images is excellent, and infrared night mode is also very impressive.

It has a twist and tilt function, so you can rotate the camera as well as move up and down, which makes positioning for a clear view of your doors or windows easy and the fact that you Using a Wi-Fi connection also helps with flexibility when choosing where to save the camera.

It saves recordings on an SD memory card as well as save internet clips and this feature is very important as it means that even if the camera is taken or damaged, there will still be a way for you to access clips recorded by the camera.

How to secure your home with a doorbell camera

Another cool way to keep an eye on your home is with a smart doorbell. These have built-in cameras that can broadcast there for your Smartphone, so you can check before opening the door.

Doorbell to know who is behind the door, even in your absence!

The doorbell has a video camera to see who is at the door as well as a motion detector to be alerted to the presence of visitors.

It is a convenient and safe system to keep an eye on your home, whether you are there or not.

It is used with an app for iOS and Android phones and tablets to see, hear and talk to the person behind the door.

See who is at the door at all times

It is equipped with a camera providing high-quality wide-angle video images of a wide-angle degree spectrum. It allows you to see everything that happens behind the door and even on the ground.

It is also equipped with a microphone and loudspeaker allowing the opportunity to see, hear and speak to the visitor, whether you are inside the house or absent.

As soon as someone rings, an alert is sent to the phone or the tablet of the owner who is then able to see the live footage and speak with the person.

But that's not all; you can also be alerted when the doorbell camera detects a presence thanks to its motion detector.

As soon as the doorbell activates, it warns you and records what happens.

Installation

The installation is not very complicated: you screw a plate on the wall or a conventional doorbell system, and then install the doorbell with the security screw provided before connecting it to its Wi-Fi network. Generally the fastening system is guaranteed for life: so, if the doorbell is stolen, the company will replace it!