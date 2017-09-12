How to Protect Your Idea When Manufacturing in China

By Andrew Namminga

Last month I went to Shenzhen, China — the "manufacturing capital of the world" — where I had the privilege of touring manufacturing factories with clients and project managers alike. While out there, you stumble upon the craziest tech gadgets. To put it into perspective, there's a huge electronics mall out there that you can pick up any electronics part you couldn't possibly imagine seeing at a regular mall.

Make no mistake, I'm not really interested in purchasing, but I'm there analyzing the market, seeing if I can find inspiration in the wackiness of it all.

Most of the time, from my observation, when ideas are reproduced at the cost of copyright infringement in China, those initial ideas are just tweaked. The initial predisposition of a product remains: It looks, feels and sometimes is even still branded the same. But there'll be additions to these new faux products encountered on the black market. For example, if a speaker isn't loud enough, a faux production run of this item would probably have an extra speaker on the back of it. Sure, innovation does arise from this, but often to the expense of infringement. Not to say that this happens to every product, but it really does help when you have the opportunity to actually see what the manufacturing companies look like, how they operate, and get to meet and build relationships with the people running operations.

In short, don't directly jump into manufacturing on your own, let alone overseas, especially if it's your first time around.

So, then, how do you manage to protect your ideas if you're manufacturing in China?

Travel with a native speaker. I’d suggest going with someone who understands the language. I don't suggest trying to do your own project management, especially for your first time. Communication is vital, and it's tough to be on the same page while you're an entire a day apart! Work with someone who knows how business is handled there. Contract manufacturers can be a tough bargain. But if you’re familiar with their projects and how they run their businesses, you can usually win them over. I've had clients give it a try and do a great job at it, although they would still ask for occasional counseling. Ask for counseling. I've also had clients run into trouble and make various mistakes because they weren't willing to extend for management oversight. Remember that quality control is worth the extra attention. I sincerely suggest working with someone to help you handle your quality control -- someone you can trust. Quality control is an integral part of product development.

While out in Shenzhen, I came across many random gadgets that I hadn't necessarily encountered in the U.S. market — and that exact transaction made all of these thoughts run through my head.

