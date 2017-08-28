When you're in your twenty's you're probably more concerned about friends and social life. The last thing you're probably thinking about is financial security. But if you enjoy spending it, then you should probably learn how to keep it coming, shouldn't you?

When you're in your 20s is the perfect time to start thinking about your financial future and to take measures to make sire that your future is secure. And no, net worth doesn't apply to only the 20 under 20 millionaires who built businesses or inherited same. You need to understand the importance of inculcating financial best practices now, so that your future does not have to suffer for it. Here are a few things you can start doing now.

1. Work by the budget, not by the wallet

If you've got it, don't spend it; at least not right away. You need to have a concrete plan about how to allocate funds to your different needs and just how much money will be needed for each. Budgets are not designed to frustrate your spending endeavors; the purpose if a budget is to help you allocate the right amount of money to the tight things such that you are never financially frustrated.

If you spend from your wallet instead, you'll never be able to save, talkless of building any sort of financial future. Simply put, the beginning of financial wisdom starts when you stop spending and start budgeting.

2. Get out from under your student loan burden

You qualified for a loan and used it to pay for your tuition and other related fees. You've studied your dream course and you've graduated. Now, you're ready to face life; the problem is, your loan stands there ready to consistently bite big chunks out of your finances leaving you undermotivated and crippling your efforts to build financial independence.

This is the story of millions of graduates, having to pay unfavorable interest rates for a long time after graduation. So how do you deal with this? How do you relieve the pressure this loan is putting on your finances? One of the most used methods for this is that people choose to get new loan from personal money services.

This new loan would then usually have a longer repayment period, resulting in lower interest rates. Swapping out your student loan for a note forgiving loan option will loosen the noose on your cash floe and give you something extra on the receivables end that you can use leverage towards other financial obligations. Make sure, however, to do yiyr dye diligence before choosing a new loan, so that you don't end up paying back much more than you would have with the student loan.

3. Protect your wealth

You've heard many financial experts talk up the importance of saving for the future. I agree that it is a good idea, but not necessarily the best, especially in light of global financial history littered with financial crises.

According to the CEO of Personal Money Service, “You do not want to spend half your life saving up a huge amount of money only for you to experience a repeat of the 2007 financial crisis, and watch all your money lose value in the bank. Keep looking for ways to invest your money. Make it a habit of having your money work for you.”

The best form of wealth protection is wealth creation. Investing has the potential to make you much more money than saving ever will. It's like playing offensively in a traditionally defensive game. After all, the best form of defense is attack, right?

If you need the help of an investment analyst and financial expert, hire one to help you pick out the vest investment opportunities for your budget. The investments should also be one that has long term potential.

Make sure the bulk of your cash inflow is tied up with genuine well researched assets and investment portfolios and not in savings or expenditure. In other words, Invest first, then spend what's left, not the other way around.

4. Save smartly

After you have invested in your chosen assets, the next logical thing to do is to save. If you have a job that comes with 401(k) privileges or any other qualified retirement plan, you should start taking advantage of it now. Save up a percentage of your income every month or at least enough that you qualify for your employee's matched contribution; never pass up on free money. This will help make your retirement even more comfy.

Also make sure to setup an emergency fund. Put away some money to cater for unexpected expenditures. The last thing you want to do is dip into your savings or prematurely into your investments.