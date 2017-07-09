How To Raise An Emotionally Healthy Child - Nidhika Bahl

Did you know that around the world mental health disorders affect one in ten people at any given time and one in four of us over a lifetime? In fact, the scale of the problem goes beyond those living with mental health problems, impacting families, caretakers and societies. Yet mental and emotional health is not the prime focus of any parent while raising a child. From the moment our children are born, their physical health becomes one of our prime concerns. As parents, we are instinctively attuned to every ailment of our child. We are careful to never miss a check up or ignore a cough. Yet how often do we take the time to sit back and ask ourselves: how emotionally healthy are our children?

We know that emotionally healthy children do better in school, are more successful as adults, and lead happier lives, yet that is never really our prime focus while raising a child. Children learn who they are and how to identify, value, and communicate needs and feelings through interactions with their parents. So how you communicate with your children is critical to the formation of their self-identity and to a large extent determines how secure their sense of self and self-esteem are.

Here are few strategies that you could use to increase your child’s emotional wellbeing and allow your child to develop into an independent, functional adult:

1. Be transparent about your feelings. Life is a package of ups and downs for everyone. So it’s natural for you to have your own share of struggles. As an emotionally healthy adult, you should be comfortable to show your child that it’s normal to have both positive and negative feelings. This will not only help your child to understand your feelings but also to view the world more realistically. Now you may be tempted to protect your child from your real emotions, but that would not be good for your child in the long run because you would have missed a great teaching opportunity. All kids copy their parents, which means your child will mimic your emotions too and so may never be able to express his or her real emotions comfortably. And I am sure you know that suppressed emotions are one of the major causes of mental health issues today.

2. Don’t judge others. We often judge ourselves on intention and other people on their actions. Be aware that when you judge and criticize the emotions of others, you show your kids that it’s normal to make fun of or mock other people. They can suffer severe emotional damage as a result! They may either learn how to criticize others or become too scared to show their own feelings for the fear of being judged. Both ways you have set them up for a miserable life!

3. Don’t label any feelings as good or bad. It is also important to avoid labeling feelings as good or bad. Your child should not feel ashamed of his or her own feelings. You must tell them that, sometimes you may be happy, and other times you may be sad, but both these emotions are natural and normal.

4. Don’t control your child’s emotions. You can’t control every aspect of your child’s life. If you try to tell your kids how to feel, they will become scared to show their real emotions to you. They may even stifle or hide them. When you tell your kids they have to be happy, you prevent them from figuring out why they don’t feel this way. Parents often feel that their children are an extension of their personalities and expect them to act and feel the same way. However, each child is a unique individual. You cannot expect him or her to feel the same way as you do.

5. Resolve your emotional wounds. You will find it difficult to teach your kids how to deal with their feelings when you are struggling with your own. Children naturally copy their parents, so they may pick up on your traumas as well. Take care to prevent the emotional wounds from your past or present from carrying over to your children.

6. Ask questions. Kids benefit from opportunities to discuss their emotions. Ask questions and find out how are they feeling, rather than assuming what they are feeling. When you ask about their feelings, your kids will learn to articulate them. They will learn to express their thoughts and emotions clearly.