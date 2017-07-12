How to Raise Startup Capital

One of the first steps before you can launch a startup or take your venture to the next stage, is to gather the proper resources and funding. Whether you are starting out and need initial funding or need growth capital to help you enter new markets or expand your team, raising capital is an important skill that is often times hard to master.

Since many people do not have the funding themselves and do not have family or friends with the necessary resources, raising capital means reaching out to outside investors and convincing them to buy into your vision.

I sat down with the founder of Ellison Eyewear, Aristotle Loumis, to talk about what it takes to close a round a capital. His venture recently leveraged the equity crowdfunding platform, Republic, to raise over $125,000 (making it the fastest funded equity crowdfunded campaign) for a better eyewear business model.

For those looking to gain a similar level of funding success as Loumis, he offers a few major questions that founders should answer before they move forward.

Do you need to raise capital?

While it is always awesome to raise money, it should be seen as an important step to lead to future growth, not a goal in and of itself. As you begin to think about whether or not you should raise capital, there are two questions that will help you understand if you are ready for this stage.

Firstly, what traction have you achieved to this point that can prove the viability of your business and its future success? Secondly, what will you use the funding for and how will it impact your growth?

Frequently, startups rush into fundraising by either trying to seek investors before they have achieved enough progress or before they have a growth stage to fund. There is no express formula to prove your venture has made enough progress or is at the right stage for fundraising, but you can gauge this from conversations with potential investors or experienced founders. Overall, you need to reassure investors that you can make their investment worth more in a short period of time.

How much do you need?

If you have decided you need to raise capital and are ready for the raise, the next big step is figuring out how much money you need to raise. Even entrepreneurs who can make it through a raise can fail from not having enough funding and running out of money.

This means before you raise capital you need to be certain you are asking for more than enough money to get you to your next milestone. This is tricky since random costs always have a tendency to pop-up, but a few good practices for budgeting a raise can help you through this.

First, figure out exactly what you will need to execute your current milestone and use high estimates for your pricing. From here figure out what the next milestone will be for raising capital and how far away you are from that point, again using longer estimates.

Compare the dollar amount for your current milestone with how much money you will need to last through the future milestone. Take the larger of these numbers and double it. For exact measure, talk to industry insiders to see if this number is about right.

What are your options?

Now that you know you are ready for raising money and how much you have to ask for, figure out what options you can leverage for gathering the capital.

The first obvious option is venture capital, which will involve about a three-month process of talking to venture capital funds and is usually the hardest means of raising money, but can provide benefits from aligning with major institutions. For those who do not want to go through this established route, there are plenty of other alternative options too.

The next option many pursue is angel investing, which involves finding wealthy individuals and pitching them to invest in your idea. However, for those without direct access to high net-worth individuals, equity crowdfunding, such Ellison pursued, is an interesting opportunity. This involves having a community of people invest as little as $50-100 a piece in your venture to meet your larger goal. Some of the top platforms for this include Republic and WeFunder.

Other options for fundraising include, loans and revenue shares. Loans will typically require an established credit and revenue plan for the company, but can prevent you from giving up equity in order to get your capital. Revenue shares are most famous from Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary who would offer investment for no equity and only a percentage of all revenue for some set of terms.

This options will usually require you to have larger margins and be able to make payments fairly quickly, so ensure you can become profitable quickly.