How To Really Win In The Dating Game

This article was originally published on MG International on August 16, 2017.

How many times have you been on a date, told your friends about it and they immediately laid out the “ground rules” for you? They may have said something like, “Don’t call him first,” or “If 48 hours pass and you don’t hear back, send a text and say hi,”.

Shouldn’t dating be as simple as knowing what you want and then going after it?

Yes, it should be. Yet, it seems there are unspoken rules in place that make us believe that getting to “happily ever after” is hard and filled with games.

There is a dating game going on, but it’s not the one you think. In fact, you’re completely in control of the game AND you’re the star player.

Here’s what is really happening…

The dating experiences that you’re having, or the “game” you’re playing is a result of collective thinking and assumptions made based on your past experiences.

What does this mean?

Your past experience paints you a picture for and gives a frame of reference on how to look at the world. So, if you're have a dating experience that is X, and it turns out Y, you tend to think that once you see pattern X again, it will ALWAYS yield result Y. That’s not the case at all!

Understanding the power of perception is important, but the real breakthroughs come from realization. Realization is the combination of filtering your understanding and your feelings through a lens of discernment to arrive at a real answer that is unique to you.

How many of the people giving advice and setting rules for dating have reached their own level of realization?

I assure you not many because most people don’t take the time to sit with their thoughts long enough to see the lessons hidden inside each experience.

If you are re-entering, or new to the dating scene, it is important to be clear on what you are looking for so it can be clearly communicated in dating. Operating out of collective assumptions keeps you unhappy and spinning your wheels in the dating “game” forever.

Get rid of all of the rules and sequences others are telling you are the right moves to get “the one.” That chatter is nothing more than people projecting their own perceptions and experiences onto you, which will ruin your unique dating experience.

There’s no formula. It’s your game.

Wearing short skirts and heels to make an impression when you really enjoy wearing jeans and T-shirt is the simplest example I can give you. Show up as who you are and don’t aim to make an impression at the surface; aim to leave an impression and impact on that person’s life.