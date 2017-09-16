How to Recognize the Symptoms of Syphilis

Syphilis is a highly contagious sexually transmitted disease (STI) caused by a bacterium called pale treponemal. It can cause irreversible damage to the nerves, tissues and brain if left untreated. This chronic systemic disease can affect almost all tissues and organs of the body. Cases of syphilis decreased in 2000, but have increased (especially in men) since. In 2013, there were 56,471 new cases of syphilis in the United States. If you think you have caught syphilis, you should know how to recognize the symptoms and seek treatment. Even if you do not have syphilis, you need to know how to prevent it.

Identify symptoms of syphilis

Understand how syphilis contracts. Once you understand how syphilis passes from one person to another, you can know if you run a risk. This disease is transferred from one person to another when in contact with an inoculation canker. These cankers usually appear on the outside, on the penis or the external vaginal area or on the inside, in the vagina, anus or rectum. They could also end up on the lips and inside the mouth.

· If you have had vaginal, anal or oral sex with a person infected with the disease, you are at risk of contracting syphilis.

· However, you should come into direct contact with the infected canker. Syphilis cannot be spread by sharing cooking utensils, toilets, doorknobs, hot tubs or swimming pools.

· Men who have sex with men are much more likely to contract syphilis, with 75% of cases reported in 2013. It is much more important to serve protected sex if you are a man who has sex with others men.

Know that the carriers of syphilis can spend years without realizing that they are infected. The primary stages of the disease do not show any observable symptoms and many people do not even know that they are affected. Even if the person carrying the disease is experiencing chancres and other symptoms, they may not recognize them as being from a sexually transmitted disease and may leave them without treatment for an extended period of time. Since minor cankers can progress slowly for 1 to 20 years after initial infection, carriers could pass the disease to other people without even knowing it.

Recognize the symptoms of the primary stage of syphilis. Syphilis has three stages of development: the primary stage, the secondary stage and the tertiary stage. The primary stage usually occurs 3 weeks after exposure to a syphilis canker. However, these symptoms could appear anytime between 10 and 90 days after exposure.

· The primary stage of syphilis often begins with the appearance of a non-painful sore called a chancre, small, hard, round and not painful. Even if there is only one chancre in general, there may also be several.

· The chancre appears at the place where the disease has entered the body. Common places of infection include the mouth, genitals and anus.

· Syphilis chancre will heal on its own within 4 to 8 weeks and it will not leave a scar. However, this does not mean that syphilis has disappeared. Without proper treatment, this disease simply passes to the secondary stage.

Know the difference between the primary stage and the secondary stage of syphilis. The secondary stage of syphilis generally begins between 4 and 8 weeks after the initial infection and lasts between 1 and 3 months. This stage begins with a maculopapular rash on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. This kind of rash usually does not itch but causes the appearance of hard, brown patches on the skin. Other redness may appear in other parts of the body at this time. In general, people do not notice these rashes or think they have another origin. This results in a later treatment of the disease.

· Other symptoms may occur at this stage. They are often taken for other problems, such as influenza or stress.

· These symptoms include fatigue, muscle aches, fever, sore throat, headaches, swollen lymph glands, hair loss in some areas of the scalp or weight loss.

· About one-third of those infected who do not receive treatment during the secondary stage will develop a latent or tertiary stage of the disease. The latent stage is an asymptomatic period that precedes the onset of tertiary stage symptoms.

Learn to identify the symptoms of the latent and tertiary stages of syphilis. The latent stage begins when symptoms of the primary and secondary stage disappear. The bacterium responsible for syphilis is still present in the body, but it no longer causes the onset of symptoms of the disease. This stage can last for several years. However, about one third of patients who are not treated during the latent stage will develop the tertiary stage of the disease, characterized by more severe symptoms. The tertiary stage of syphilis may not occur before 10 to 40 years after the initial infection.

· The tertiary stage of the disease can include damage to the brain, heart, eyes, liver, bones and joints. Such damage may be sufficiently serious to cause the death of the patient.

· Other symptoms of the tertiary stage include movement difficulties, numbness, paralysis, progressive blindness and dementia.

Be alert to the onset of symptoms of syphilis in babies. If a pregnant woman has syphilis, she can transmit this disease to the fetus through the placenta. Prenatal care should help the doctor cope with any complications. The most common symptoms in babies include the following signs.

· Intermittent fevers

· A swollen spleen and liver (hepatosplenomegaly)

· Inflated lymph nodes

· Sneezing and chronic nasal discharge without any apparent allergic cause (and persistent rhinitis)