How to Reconnect with What Makes You Happy

For the longest time I fell off the wagon when it comes to writing and even keeping track of my blog, but boy am I glad to be back! Sometimes I find myself getting caught up on things that take me away from reality and they blur my line of vision. I know that for one reason and one reason only: I’m not myself anymore.

Sometimes it is so easy to get lost in the new motions of life and lose who we are. You lose healthy habits, daily activities that were good for your mind and body, and sometimes your positive nature. Why though?

Someone dear to me told me recently, “You need to remove these toxic things from your life. You’re unhappy because you’ve lost who you are and have been so caught up in these new things that aren’t beneficial to you.” So the reason I’m writing this is for any of you out there that can relate.

Growing into a new lifestyle is never easy. For example, I just adopted a beautiful young pup, Koa and she is just a blessing in disguise. However, little did I know, that adopting a dog from a shelter is a lot easier said than done. She was stressed, scared, and her food had changed in an instant. So I've had to slowly get her back on a healthy diet. With new life styles, similar to Koa, it is best to bring old, healthy habits and familiar feelings into the new in order to reach a comfort that you deserve. In results, no more upset stomachs and diarrhea for Koa and no more stress and let downs for us.

It’s easy to hit the ground running if you have a mindset like I do, but the repercussions of it all are brutal. It catches up to you when something devastating happens and someone finally sits you down and does the old, “look, (insert name here)…” During these sit-down-and-realize-sessions either A) people listen and acknowledge the issue or B) they deny it and move on. Getting caught up in money, jobs, new friends, and/or a new life can really be the greatest or total deal breakers.

For excited new graduates, being on your own is probably the coolest thing ever. Not only do you live independently but you also can work a job and make your own money! But it's not easy by any means, look at what our parents had to do and we are just at the start of it all. Yikes.

From job searching to interviews, to fitting into the adult world, there are a lot of built up insecurities and fears that many young adults will bottle up. As it is only natural to become independent and prove yourself, you still have to take a step back and listen because it is okay to be scared; it is okay to say, “I need help.” Don’t become someone you are not. Remember the things that make you happy and reconnect.

Renew yourself to become a better person daily. Be stronger, smarter and helpful to others. The people you surround yourself with will be the foundation and the ultimate profile of who you are as a person. Choose wisely.

Rewrite your story. The past has come and gone. All of us have a certain past that is good and terrible but you know what, that’s going to be there forever and living in it or learning from it is up to you. We have the capability and resources to rewrite, so take advantage. Don’t lose sight of yourself and listen.