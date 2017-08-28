How To Recruit For a Diverse Company Culture

The task of interviewing, hiring and onboarding new team members is a science all onto itself. Unlike the process of training current team members, a new hire is a fresh slate to impress your company’s values and beliefs onto. However, there’s more to the process than simply posting a ‘Now Hiring’ ad and welcoming in the first few people that answer the call. Together, let’s discuss the WHO, WHERE, and HOW of recruiting for diversity and company culture:

WHO It’s time to diversify ladies and gentlemen- and it starts during the hiring process. This goes well beyond the call to break the glass ceiling, offering more positions for women in the workplace- an entirely admirable conversation for another time. It’s fundamentally important that companies are welcoming people of all religions, genders, races, and orientations. Richard Campo, CEO of Camden Property Trust, makes the point that our “employees are basically our first customers- we must represent and understand who our employees are first to then understand who our customers or clients are.”

Similar to Campo’s point, customer bases will feel more comfortable with the products or services being offered if they feel well represented inside of the company; vice versa, employees understand how to genuinely engage with a customer base that mirrors them in some way. This isn’t to say that a male cannot properly serve a female client, however the baseline understanding and connections are developed more easily when a diverse group of people are available within a company.

Furthermore, diversity opens up new avenues of success and outside thinking from groups of people accustomed to doing things differently. What one person’s experiences may have been growing up, may be completely different than another’s depending on religion, orientation, gender and/ or race. All of these varying experiences allow the employee to bring new ideas and solutions to the company table. Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, may have said it best, “If you were trying to solve a really hard problem, the best way to do it is a group of diverse people, including diverse intellect.”

WHERE So, now that you know who you should be looking to hire- as in, everyone of any background, so long as they fit your qualifications- it’s time to figure out where to start looking. Again, this isn’t as easy as posting a hiring advertisement and simply raking in the applicants. Companies need to be looking in new places to find qualified, diverse applicants.

If companies are finding that they continue to attract the same type of candidates, experts suggest looking at the language being used announcing the positions available- and where they announcements are being seen. Others suggest looking past the Ivy Leaguers to less orthodox candidates that could bring outside views and concepts for a growing company culture.

HOW Learning how to recruit for diversity and company culture is in part already set in motion by discovering- and acting on- the WHO and WHERE mentioned above. Instilling these values from the initial interview all the way through the training and into the memos years down the road is how companies are ensuring their culture remains in tact.

For Richard Campo, his company works to instill their beliefs from day one, saying “we bring our values into every situation- every hiring and orientation that an employee has.” By setting the standard from the onset, companies are able to truly begin to shape the culture they’re aiming for, purposefully attracting and signing employees that think, live and breathe the same culture standards.

Though culture has always been a necessary component for successful businesses, five years ago it was still simply a buzzword in a boardroom. Now- thanks in large part to the insistence of the Millennial generation- company culture is a fundamental need for businesses throughout the world. Millennials want to see an equal representation of all backgrounds and preferences in the workplace- and they want a CEO that supports and acts on his or her word to provide that.