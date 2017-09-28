How to Relieve Stress with Modern Massage Technology

If there is something common to everybody, it is stress. Most of the mood changes and outburst you observe in folks around you are probably stress related. An overly stressed person experiences a lot of discomfort, from chest pain to sex drive. They tend to be fatigued, prone to mistakes and are liable to be injured. Sadly, stress can be very contagious; from an individual to family members, colleagues, and friends. Whatever the root causes, a stressed person cannot give his best.

Modern technologies have taken the art of massages a step further. You don’t need to visit a spa or a masseur to get massages, there are gadgets that can help you to do it yourself. Here are a few of the valuable massage gadgets that stressed folks can consider having.

Massage Pillow

Massage pillow provides deep-kneading and relaxing heated massages that are perfect for relieving muscle and neck strain. They are convenient to use and the design makes it easy to target neck, back, or shoulder directly for massaging. The invigorating vibration it produces could help loosen tight muscles in the body.

Foot Massagers

The feet are your structural foundation; you stand, work and put them in shoes all day. This reduces sensory feedback and sensitivity of the foot. It is best to cut out most of the stress in the feet before it spreads throughout your body.

Foot massagers brings tired feet back to life. It has a control that allows you to choose desired intensity based on your need. It also comes with an easy to grab handle that makes massager easy to use.

It works by releasing heat which then stimulate acupressure points in the foot. Doctors often recommend foot massagers to their patients that are regularly exposed to stress,

Handheld Mini Massagers

For users of massage technology in need of a compact device that can be taken anywhere, this is a sure bet. The self-directed handheld massager does an excellent job in soothing stressed and overworked muscles. It unleashes powerful vibrations despite its size as a thorough tension and stress reliever for those overworked muscles.

Percussion head massagers

Arguably, percussion head massagers are some of the best form of stress relief gadget. They feature hammers sending vibrations into sore muscles. This type of massagers use the tap and pat technique which is known as tapotement massage. The head massagers furnish users with deep tissue massage in hard to reach areas of the head that other massagers only vibrate. It is a popular choice for users in need of a massage to soothe niggles, muscle spasms and knots.

The vibrating massage seat cushion

The fact that all you do is just seat on it, gives it an edge over handheld devices especially when you are considering comfort.

Whether you are lying or sitting on it, the spasmodic vibrations it produces, relaxes the whole back, thighs; heats and warms the lumbar area as well. It is best for salesmen, truck drivers, screen workers and so on.

Massage chairs

Massage chairs use the innovative mix of both traditional and modern massage technique to produce a serious electric trigger point massage, makes this gadget invaluable for often stressed people. One of the main benefits of the various types of massage chairs is how they help relax muscle and maintain good posture. As muscles relaxes, body is about to move with increased mobility.

Massage jackets

Massage jackets are fancy and capable of massaging body anywhere at any time. This innovative gadget is the world’s first intelligent jacket that allows you to enjoy massage anytime. With its innovative features like, body compression or posture reinforcement, you are on to a memorable massage. The jacket looks very normal on the outside but offers a subtle massage and helps in posture improvement. It is smart and offers data feedback to the user.