How to Respond to Jealousy

Jealous people love you, they just express it in hate.

They comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. People who are jealous want to be like you, but they don’t know how to ask you for help. They love what you do, and they want to do it too, but they just haven’t learned how to be themselves. Jealousy is a fear that people have when they don't they cannot get what they want.

I've reached millions of people and have seen all kinds of messages from both happy and jealous people. Here are the three ways I respond to those who are jealous:

1. Remember Your Purpose: When someone’s anger, hate, or bitterness is directed toward you, it just means that you’re living in purpose. It means that you’re doing something right. If someone personally attacks me, I take it as a compliment. In other words, it’s a sign of progress. It’s even a method of providing feedback. Be sure to feast on this feedback.

Either way, remember what you’re called to do. If you remember who you are and how you got there, their jealousy will never bother you. It will just make you stronger. Sometimes, it may come from those you care about, but you’ll just have to move on by forgiving them. Remember your purpose and their hate will soon dissipate.

I once had a best friend who is now a complete stranger. – Daniel Ally

2. Keep Improving: Even though some people will try their hardest to take you down, you must keep improving. This is not to prove that you are better than them, but to prove you are better than YOU. Once you keep improving, your haters will become your closest fans and will eventually submit to your dominance.

Work until your haters ask you if you’re hiring. When they ask for the job, make them prove themselves 10x harder before you give it to them. Let your success speak for itself. Soon, you’ll see that your greatest haters are your biggest fans. They will be the most supportive people in your life, mainly because you’ve converted their consuming fire of hate into lighthearted laughter and joy.

Critics make you do it better. Haters make you do it faster. –Daniel Ally

3. Ignore Them: Jealous people come in all forms, which are not always easy to ignore. However, if you get into the habit of blocking negative people in your life, you will be more successful. For instance, I had many people who’ve nefariously attacked my work and life. Should I put up with it or permanently cancel their presence in my life?

At first, I was hesitant to block people. I thought, “They might be offended” or "I might be missing out!" However, there was also a hope that they would eventually repent from their hate and change, even though it seems unlikely. Sometimes, you just need to say to people, “I never want anything to do with you for the rest of my life,” even if they’re family and friends. Block them, ignore them, or confront them in love.

If you get closer with positive people, negative people will disappear. –Daniel Ally

Summary

Make a list of the top three people you need to delete from your life. Do it without hesitation. Don't swim with the fish if you're really a shark. You don’t need to put up with negative behavior or antics. Ask yourself, “Do I really need this kind of person in my life?” If not, squash them as if they tried to take your life. Remember, you'll never see a statue of a critic.