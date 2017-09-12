How to Rise to The Challenge of Your Purpose. The World Needs You.

Mastin Kipp’s Claim Your Power. A 40-day Journey to Dissolve the Hidden Blocks That Keep You Stuck and Finally Thrive in Your Life's Unique Purpose

Mastin Kipp’s Claim Your Power book trailer alone has ignited conversation about where we are at in the world, if we should be speaking up, who should be speaking up, when and why. True to form the kind of Thought Leader needed, Mastin stands with his values. With this latest book already reaching #1 on Amazon lists he continues to share these values and his teachings, in hopes others will be called to do the same.

But, who is he? Mastin Kipp, is a #1 best-selling author and the creator of Functional Life Coaching who specializes in a strategic no B.S approach to accelerate his clients lives and businesses. Mastin has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey on her Emmy award-winning show Super Soul Sunday as a spiritual thinker for the next generation. Mastin appears alongside Tony Robbins, Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Brene Brown and many others as part of Oprah's Super Soul 100 a collection of a awakened leaders who are using their voices and talent to elevate humanity.

Mastin teaches us that purpose is the one thing that changes everything, and it’s up to us to claim that power.

The Hero Path by Joseph Campbell

“We have not even to risk the adventure alone for the heroes of all time have gone before us. The labyrinth is thoroughly known ... we have only to follow the thread of the hero path. And where we had thought to find an abomination we shall find a God. And where we had thought to slay another we shall slay ourselves. Where we had thought to travel outwards we shall come to the center of our own existence. And where we had thought to be alone we shall be with all the world.”

Gratitude and Fortitude Interviews with Laurie Ashley: Mastin Kipp

I don't know how often it is that one of Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul 100 named members will just come into my Universe, so when the opportunity to get my hands on Mastin's new book and talk with him about how he is being in this world, well I jumped at the chance.

Little did I know, it would lead to an incredible conversation where we talked about ways we can elevate ourselves and our bigger communities, even at the Global scale. The breadth and depth of Mastin’s knowledge is brilliant, and shines throughout his book and our conversation.

Just some of the things we touch on in this interview are:

Can we really answer the question “Why was I born?”

Why Mastin asked the questions “Why do we have to be ruled by the past, and why do I carry this stuff around with me?”

The simple, yet not to be overlooked definition of Purpose (it’s not what you think).

Political and social affairs.

Religion, history, a lil science and a lot of love!

Why he wrote this book and his hopes for those who read it.

Upon picking up the book I quickly realized that this very well could be the pocket guide, or the daily manual so to speak that many of us have been waiting for.

It seems that each and every one of us gets our very own wake up call in life. With the world at a tipping point, and as our lives face greater and greater challenges Mastin Kipp’s Claim Your Power seems to have come in perfect timing.

For disclosure purposes: I wholeheartedly declare that I did not receive anything in return for this article. Opinions are mine and honest. I did receive a press kit for pre-reading for this review and for research purposes.