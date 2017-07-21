How To Rock A Big Event With Only A $10,000 Marketing Budget

(Co-authored by Megan Leung)

You've got $10,000 to create a large-scale, kickass event. What do you do?

Cindy Ng, the Managing Director of the Asian Television Awards (ATA) faced a similar challenge. In 2016, Ng took on the challenge of running the ATA, a part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), with less than a $10,000 marketing budget.

So how did Ng and her team generate a reach of 500 million across Asia given their modest marketing budget? Keep reading as Ng explains how.

1. Maximize your reach through broadcast media

Limited financial resources doesn’t equal limited reach. Partnerships are a great way to develop and grow your presence in foreign, untouched markets.

To arrive at a reach of half a billion, the ATA partnered with broadcast companies across Asia including Astro, ABS-CBN, BBTV Thailand, CJ E&M, Emtek, GMA Network, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, LeEco, Mediacorp, Media Prima, Pops Worldwide and RTL CBS Asia Entertainment Network.

Total spent: $0

2. Tie up with ticketing partners to improve turnout

A lively atmosphere is important for any event to look its best on television. And what creates a lively atmosphere? A great crowd.

The ATA increased their chances of the having a great crowd by signing up with ticket distribution partners Carousell and StarHub.

Carousell was selected as a partner because of its online consumer-to-consumer marketplace which is popular among Singapore’s millennials. By striking a partnership with this ticketing medium, it also became easier to restrict ticket transfers between passholders.

StarHub, on the other hand, is one of the major telcos in Singapore. Through them, the ATA were able to offer tickets in the form of giveaways to StarHub cable subscribers.

Ticketing partners played an important role in helping the event attract 5,000 attendees.

Total spent: $0

3. Use social partnerships to amplify your marketing

On the social media front, the ATA got Twitter and Steller onboard as social media partners. Twitter created an on-site BlueRoom, a venue used to interview nominees and celebrities. Twitter was the only social media platform with backstage access at the 2016 awards. Meanwhile, mobile storytelling app Steller was used to curate and boost ATA’s content during and after the event.

To amplify awareness, the ATA team partnered with influencer networks such as Gushcloud and StyleHaul. These marketing channels helped bring key opinion leaders to the event.

When it comes to social media, quantity isn’t always better than quality. Having the right partners are better for solidifying brand presence.

Fuelled by their social media partnerships, the ATA increased their impressions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in 2016 by at least six times for the period from 1 October to 11 December.

Total spent: $10,000

4. Develop successful media partnerships

Leveraging exposure on a tight budget is a challenge. But going about it without a PR team was the real test.

The good news is that there are media outlets out there willing to bridge the gap. For the ATA, these included 8 Days, CLEO Singapore, i-Weekly, Rappler, Manila Bulletin, NYLON Magazine, Teenage, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Soompi and Viki, among others. These publications reached out to their various audiences.

For example, 8 Days and i-Weekly are entertainment magazines that reach the general masses in Singapore, while CLEO Singapore, NYLON and Teenage Magazine are local publications targeting millennials.

Asia Pop 40, Bandwagon and MTV Asia are music-only media, which the ATA enlisted since segments of the 2016 event involved live musical performances.

The Awards also appealed to other specific demographics such as K-Pop fans. KMTV, KpopStarz, Soompi and Viki were online and print media integral in bringing the ATA to the Korean crowd.

What was in it for the media partners? Digital and onsite brand acknowledgements. In the events world, this is largely known as marketing partnerships - packaged offers that benefit the partners through non-monetary incentives. An exchange of deals, if you like.

Total spent: $0

5. Offer exclusive partnership agreements

When offering partnership packages, it’s helpful to give prospective partners the option to have the best deal. This is called a lockout agreement, whereby the highest bidder gets the most amount of exposure in return for product placement monopoly.

When the ATA sealed its partnership with StarHub, for example, no other cable TV operator in Singapore was advertised or plugged at the event.

When the ATA confirmed Variety as their official trade media partner in publishing, competing magazines like the Hollywood Reporter and ContentAsia would no longer be partners, at least for that particular year. But the ATA chose Variety as they tend to feature winners at various awards events, which are usually of lesser interest to the typical consumer titles.

Selecting the right content partners is key, as every potential partner will offer different value to your event.

Total spent: $0

Tips for rocking your big event with only a $10,000 marketing budget

James Chen, who heads social media and media partnerships for ATA and works alongside Cindy Ng, leaves us with useful nuggets: