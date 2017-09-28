How to Save Money When Kicking Off a Start Up

Launching a new business is often marked by many setbacks. You soon find out the harsh reality, that your business plan on paper does not replicate the actual realities you face daily. Just as Mike Tyson, the former heavy weight boxing champion was once quoted as saying, ‘everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’. A research conducted by Harvard Business School’s Shikhar Ghosh shows, 75 percent of all start-ups fail. How do you make a start-up less risky? The answer is in how you manage your start-up resources.

The success of a business idea depends largely on the management of capital. When you start a new business, you need money to get it started, moving and standing. And most of the time, the initial start-up funds come from the entrepreneurial founders. Though, to survive in the long run and capitalize fully on the opportunities available, every start up needs more than the founder’s initial investment.

The question however is, how can start-ups save money? A key point to remember during start-up, is that you don’t need everything. Do you really need a new MacBook when an HP laptop is equally efficient for your need and cost half the price? Every dollar saved is a dollar that can be reinvested in your start-up to propel growth and open more opportunity channels and cash-flow.

Here are 4 major ways to save money when kicking off your start up.

1. Go Virtual As Much As Possible

Going virtual helps startups to maximize resources and save money. Meetings can be held through social media platforms or using video conferencing technology. Virtual meetings are one of the most cost-effective and lucrative tools every start-ups should be taking advantage of. You can cut down travel, logistic and cost of renting a venue.

You could also save a lot of daily operation costs like office supplies, utilities, and materials by allowing your employees to telecommute. Research shows that, 23 percent of employees telecommuting are willing to work for longer hours.

2. Choose to Rent Commercial Properties

Buying commercial properties requires a hefty down payment that can take a huge part of your start up fund. It is best suited for businesses that are standing and already have strong adequate financial power. And besides, businesses grow in phases, you may have to increase your current employee force with time and therefore will need more space. So it’s advisable, to rent space at the initial stage of startup.

Whether your start-up is in US or in any developing countries, there are many companies offering office space for rent everywhere. For instance, in countries like India, renting of properties for businesses is a well-accepted. With a company like Rent4free and IndiaMart taking the property renting business to the next level. In particular, many people are finding the no subscription and no brokerage rental portal in India system of Rent4free appealing.

If you are a start-up, consider renting at the early stage of your company. It’s one of the most effective way to save money.

3. Cut Cost Through Barter

The Barter system is not new, it’s been going on for years. If you know what other businesses want, then you can always negotiate a win-win deal that favors both parties.

With technologies however, the potential of barter are fast expanding. ‘The only limitation to barter industry growth is lack of awareness of the benefits in the business community’, said Ron Whitney in a recent report in Guardian. There are many ways to trade using barter.

Bartering could help open up more opportunities for your lean start-up if you figure out how to do it right.

4. Try Outsourcing

Outsourcing is a great way to save money because it helps turn what should have been a fixed cost into a variable cost. With outsourcing you only use the service when you need it.

Outsource functions that are important but not essential to the core of your business. Only hire when you need to or where essential. Outsourcing will also save you time, paperwork and give you the opportunity to scale back if you need to without worry of redundancies