How to Save Tax in the UK and Stay Within the Law

While there are often ways to reduce your tax liability in United Kingdom in a legitimate way, there are plenty of other means that are illegal. There is a crucial distinction between tax avoidance and tax evasion. The former is using the tax regime to your advantage but within the law. The latter is using illegal means to the same end. The recent strengthening of HMRC powers ought to be a serious deterrent against doing anything that may remotely appear illegitimate. Some people visit a tax advisor simply wanting to minimize their tax liability.

I always tell them they may have the wrong goal in sight. In the end, it is the amount of disposable income that you should aim to maximize, not merely focusing on paying as little tax as possible. While tax mitigation is part of that, maximizing income is important too, as is acting with proper consideration your overall view of life. Taking a step back and examining your life goals is usually a good idea before focusing in on your tax liability.

For example, we have clients who could avoid paying any UK tax by living abroad for the majority of the year. This would make regular access to their children from a former marriage much more difficult. In this kind of situation, saving the maximum amount of taxes is rarely the highest priority. Others may be able to reduce their tax liability by structuring their business differently, yet they would lose key clients or suppliers by doing so. In this case, the tax saving is outweighed by the loss of profits. So there are two activities involved here.

The first is profit maximization; ensuring you maximize your earnings. The second is minimizing your tax bill. You want to both earn more and retain more disposable income. Profit improvement is not the subject of this article, but it is often the most important part of the equation. Please do not neglect this if you run a business. There are simple things you can do to retain as much income as possible, particularly if you run a business. Diligence in recording all your expenses and understanding which of these can be offset against income for tax purposes can save you significant amounts in taxes every year. It is not only complex tax schemes that produce financial savings. Getting the basics right is always important and finding good advice is the key to doing this.