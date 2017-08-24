How to Scale Learning with Limited Resources

As your company begins to grow, you may start to ask yourself some fundamental questions. How do I keep everyone on the same page? How do I help people develop and grow here? How do I effectively use my time to do all these things? You may not have a lot of resources, but you know it’s important, and you’re wondering where to start. Want some advice? Ask Julie Lamba.

Recently, our team sat down with Julie, who leads learning and development at Monetate. Monetate is a software company that focuses on marketing personalization for consumer-facing brands. She brings an extensive history in teaching and development to the table—both in the K-12 education space as well as the adult-learning industry. “People think those two areas must be entirely different,” Julie says. “It’s actually not! The content is different, but trying to motivate and influence an audience to take action or internalize something is similar on both sides.”

This deep understanding of how people learn aptly equipped Julie for her role as Head of Learning and Development at Monetate. Before Julie, the personalization software company never had a learning and development function. However, she couldn’t just copy what L&D looked like at other companies—her team needed something special. She knew three things: she had limited resources; she needed impactful, business-relevant content; and she had to have buy-in from the entire Monetate team. To address these challenges, Julie developed a learning framework based around democratized efforts that the company still uses today.

Where does a one-person L&D team start?

Sometimes the weighty responsibility of employee development can be overwhelming, but it’s imperative in today’s economy. More and more employees are finding the personal development they receive from their company is just as important as other perks and bonuses. Julie knows that it is possible to build a learning and development function that works well for employees, even with limited resources. “There are a lot of companies at our size or smaller that are in a similar situation with a one-person learning department. It’s a pretty common position to be in.”

Given that context, Julie worked to building a learning framework that she hoped would help the entire company. “I spent my first couple months just interviewing employees,” Julie says. “I interviewed about 30 employees in the first few weeks.” Through these interviews, she wanted to figure out what the Monetate team was looking for, what they needed, and what they would use. By compiling the data from these interviews, Julie laid out a simple but comprehensive framework for a learning and development program. It could be operated by just one person, but could also profoundly impact the team.

The framework for learning at Monetate

Julie targeted four essential goals for her new position:

Develop a culture of learning and growth What exactly is a culture of learning and growth? Julie explains it pretty well, “Every time you do a call, every time you do a presentation, every time you run a meeting—that’s a learning opportunity. That’s your chance to try something out, tweak it a little bit, and continually get better.” This first step is about awareness. The goal is to help the entire company identify little moments where they can learn something new about their job, solidify the insight, and apply it to future work. Create core professional development opportunities “People want to feel like they’re getting better. They want to feel like their company is investing in them and the work they’re giving on a day-to-day, and that is enhancing themselves as professionals,” Julie says. Monetate provides learning content on skills that people can carry throughout their careers—giving feedback, delivering sticky presentations, and prioritizing work, for example. Employees learn these skills in flexible formats like live workshops or online courses, follow-up with discussion groups or 15-minute coaching sessions that are easier to fit in the day-to-day. Julie wanted opportunities to learn to abound at Monetate, and ensure that people didn’t have to take a lot of time out of work to leverage them. Build the capacity to train across the entire organization “I can’t run all the training sessions at Montetate,” Julie says. “Not just because of time or bandwidth - I’m just not a subject-matter expert in everything.” This subject-matter expert approach to learning is the real secret to Julie’s learning framework. “If the product team, for example, is rolling out something new, they’re the ones who can most credibly get sales and client success up-to-speed. But, they can probably use my help in designing their training sessions to align with how people learn.” By pairing some basic learning frameworks with the expert knowledge of others at Monetate, training becomes much more scalable and effective across the entire organization. Find the tools that support what you need “You can’t just do everything through live, in-person learning. People forget something like 90% of what is delivered in live training. We needed a place where people could access resources on the job, to continually reinforce knowledge and skills.,” she says. And Julie is right. In today’s workplace, scaling a learning program, especially for one-person, can’t just be done through live training. Even the best users of democratization won’t be able to fill all the gaps that employees need to develop truly.

Using an online training software makes it easy to distribute content and track individual improvement as a result of training. That last point is particularly important to Julie, “From the beginning, I’ve always been focused on understanding the results of my learning programs, and continuously designing new approaches that lead to better outcomes.” This focus on results is essential to building learning programs that have an impact on the entire company.

Democratized learning makes it all possible

As mentioned earlier, this entire machine runs smoothly because Julie draws on the wealth of knowledge held by Monetate’s subject-matter experts. It makes perfect sense. When the sales leadership team built out a learning program for new team members, it was structured to support their learning. However, the front-line sales reps and account executives got the information and feedback from someone who speaks their language, rather than Julie, who is an expert in learning—not sales.

Democratized learning is extremely effective, but requires buy-in from company leaders to make an impact. This buy-in reinforces the learning culture that Julie works to build and empowers teams to perform at the highest level. “Our leadership teams tell me that without this type of structured approach that we put everyone through, they wouldn’t be able to story-tell in-sync and get everyone on message as quickly.” In short—when they learn together, they win together.

Results like this keep Julie’s learning program headed in the right direction. There are plenty of courses, lessons, and training events that need to be planned or updated—so the work is never done. “I’m just now starting to think about how we improve in giving our team support and direction in smaller chunks,” Julie says. “We don’t want to derail their performance with the amount of training we want them to do. That’s next up on the list.”

Julie is committed to providing engaging development opportunities for every Monetate employee—that impact the business. She and her learning framework are proof that companies don’t need large people development teams to build effective learning programs. All you need is one dedicated leader, a few subject-matter experts, and a belief in the power of learning in business.