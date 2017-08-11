How To Screw Up Rural Health Care Without Touching Medicaid

Layered over with management problems at the highest levels, health care is in a state of crisis, trusted workers are terminated under less-than-transparent circumstances, management is chosen by the ineptness and bullying regime which in-turn is commanded by a possibly narcissistic -- definitely ego-centric and authoritarian leader. At the same time, many of the populace are confused by the question of how did things get this bad.

A person could be forgiven if they believe the scenario describes the White House in the midst of the Trump administration. It does, but it also reflects the mire and muck occurring at a rural hospital in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains in Virginia.

Shabby State of Mental Health Care is A Precursor

When the sheriff's deputy pulled onto rutted Billy Goat Lane in Mitchelltown Virginia, he didn't know what he would find. The dispatcher said something about a shooting and a child died.

The squad car's headlights lit up a young woman standing amidst the potholes. Wearing jeans, a tank top and barefoot, she stared with vacant eyes and told the deputy, "I think I killed my daughter."

The deputy ordered the woman to stay where she was as he took a look around. He found a six-year-old girl wearing pajamas lying in a pool of blood. A gunshot wound to the back of the child’s head made it clear a murder had occurred. Now it just remained to determine who the shooter was.

"I had to kill her," said the woman. "The aliens in my stomach were here to get her. I sent her to heaven to save her."

Incidents like this aren't common in rural western Virginia. But, they happen. Just before Thanksgiving in 2013, a State Senator's son committed suicide after attacking his father with a knife. Four years before that, in 2009, a Homestead Hotel janitor, Beacher Hackney, 59, shot two employees in the resort's kitchen and disappeared into the night.

Mental health care in Bath County has always been like a car going up any of the area’s steep mountain roads after an ice storm. It will seem to gain traction only to stop in its tracks before sliding back. Two-steps ahead and a few hundred back.

Physical Health Care Is Failing

Mental health services have never been a strong component in the village of Hot Springs. If circumstances don't change soon, medical care, in general, will follow the same route.

A small, 25-bed hospital, is the only local source of health care available for persons needing more than a quick doctor visit Today, the hospital is in danger of shrinking further and further until nothing is left. Just an emergency quick stop and maybe a bed for those needing overnight observation.

For everyone else, it's an hour's ride to Staunton, the closest full-service facility. If the patient can provide their transportation, they just have the cost of gas. If an ambulance is required, the cost goes quickly into the thousands of dollars and often insurance doesn’t pay.

Letitia "Lettie" Pate Whitehead Evans

Letitia "Lettie" Pate Whitehead Evans was born into Virginia's aristocracy in 1872. Growing up "Lettie" enjoyed the luxuries Virginia's more established families could afford. In 1895, she wed Joseph Brown Whitehead, a lawyer, and moved to Chattanooga.

In 1899, Joseph and a business associate talked The Coca-Cola Company into selling the bottling rights for the soft drink. Joseph, Lettie, and their two sons went to Atlanta in 1903 to develop their bottling company.

Three years later, Joseph died from pneumonia. Lettie, now 34 with two boys, took the reins of the families business and actively managed the bottling operation which had grown into over 80 bottling plants.

Lettie remarried in 1913. Colonel Arthur Evans, a former-Canadian Army officer, took Lettie and moved to Hot Springs, Virginia.

Six-years later Robert Woodruff bought Coca-Cola from Asa Candler and began working with Lettie, who had been president of the bottling company. In 1934, she sold the bottling operation, which had grown to over 1000 bottling plants, back to Coca-Cola, for stock.

Lettie was set for life.

Philanthropy

Lettie donated millions to over 130 organizations before she died in 1953. One of those agencies is Bath County Community Hospital. Concerned about the health and welfare of mountain residents, Lettie made sure she established and included the hospital in her trust. Over seventy-years after her death, the hospital still receives $4 million annually. Estimates of her total giving total over $1 billion, mainly to agencies and organizations in Virginia and Georgia.

Lettie would outlive two husbands and her two sons. On her death, Coca-Cola's Board of Directors recorded in the company minutes:

"Endowed with material things, she had a conviction she held them as trustee for the poor, the meek and the unfortunate."

It was a legacy deserved by a grand dame of Virginia. But it's a legacy that many in rural Virginia feel the hospital's Board of Directors have failed to honor and sustain.

A Tradition Ends

Dr. Donald Myers, now retired and living in Roanoke, Virginia, used to tell stories about being paid with chickens, ham, other livestock, and vegetables.

But pigs don't pay the bills when it comes to major surgery, and that's where Lettie's foundational giving stepped in. It was a simpler time. A time when people still came before profits.

For decades, the hospital managed to survive. As more people with more money moved into the mountain community, the hospital continued to cover its annual expenses. Financial pressure was eased more in the 1960s when Medicaid was introduced.

Then, beginning in the 1970s, people started moving into the valley. They brought money with them, but they also brought something else. They brought the desire to live life in the mountain valley in the same manner before they moved. "We never did it this way before," became a common theme. Those with dollars set out to rearrange life in the valley to match their place of origin.

Within a few short decades, a new board found its existence. The plastic chairs in the waiting room weren't good enough. The prints on the hospital walls were replaced with paintings. Some cost as much as a patient's home.

The board splurged on a $7,000 grill at a time it was swiping money from the government's New Market Tax Credit scheme — a scheme many on the board have invested in as they attempt to continue to line their pockets at the cost of health care.

Wasted Opportunity

Trying to plug a hole in a economically sinking boat, Chairman of the Board,David Troast, personally recruited Jason Paret as administrator. Either no one checked Paret’s background, or if they did, they just didn't care. A cursory search reveals an incident in Alaska where a disgruntled ex-employee The employee was was shot dead by law enforcement. Paret packed his bags and moved on.

Skipping through several more health care institutions, Paret left each one in worse shape than he found it. Always wanting to run his show, employee conflicts followed his arrival and most of the employees he left littered in his wake signed with relief when he was gone.

Eventually, he found his way to Hot Springs and immediately set himself up as Troast’s wunderkind. With Troast’s backing and support, Paret began cleaning house. First to go was a physician who had openly challenged Paret on a Joint Commission ruling.

The physician, Dr. James Redington, filed a $21.4 million lawsuit against the hospital.

The board stood behind Paret and in a situation most closely related to cutting off one's nose to spite their face, the board refused to renew the doctor's agreement. Troast’s and Paret’s bromance was beginning to pay off.

The community rallied — almost. A Facebook page was set up, and a demonstration consisting of nearly two-dozen persons appeared on the sidewalk of the village's only street on one of the coldest days of the year.

The Next Step vs. A Twenty-Year Plan

As communication and discussion grew on Facebook, a real life group started to form. Calling themselves the "Concerned Citizens Group," they began regular meetings in the local fire station.

The CCG raised community interest in the hospital. In a village where people tended to avoid conflict at any cost, the group circulated petitions calling for Redington’s reinstatement and the ouster of Paret and Troast. The petitions were signed by thousands.

The next move by the CCG was a rally at the local high school. If this had been a chess match, it was almost check and mate.

Bumbling and stumbling, the hospital board attended the rally and tried -- but failed miserably -- to explain their actions. The rally, attended by over 600 persons, saw the board fold like a cheap suit.

Paret resigned in December, 2014 according to the Virginian Review, the regional paper which normally covers stray cows, drunk drivers and Friday night high school football games

Troast joined Paret in resigning and board member Amory Mellen didn’t last long. The CCG smelled blood and the board was fearful.

Unsophisticated in the ways of real protest, the CCG lost its momentum.

No one had a grasp on how to protest. The last large demonstration the county had seen was in the early 1970s when the high school principal was terminated. A majority of the junior and senior classes at Bath County High School walked out of class and walked two-miles to the school board office. When they got there, the kids stood around and talked. Since no one had a plan, the kids walked back down the highway to the school on the hill.

Now, it was the CCG’s turn. They were able to force the board’s hand but weren’t sure about the next step.

The county residents hadn't learned much about activism in five decades. While the CCG focused on the ‘next step,' the Board of Directors was working on a twenty-year plan.

Will The Last Person Out, Please Turn Off The Lights

Once a premier facility, the hospital is in danger of closing in the next four years. Despite the annual allotment from Lettie's trust, inept management from a board of directors led by a rural version of Donald Trump, the hospital is on a collision course with fate.

Happy with being a big fish in a small pond, the board’s current chairman,George Phillips, hand picked a board of directors promising them that the hospital was turning the corner financially, and was reaching out again to the community to mend bridges torn apart by the board's secrecy and duplicity.

Kathy Landreth, chosen to temporarily replace Paret, promised changes but ultimately realized what the county residents already knew. She was merely a maid servant to Phillips and the board. Acting with the board’s blessings, Landreth instituted some economic changes which further soured any hope of working with the community.

The county's residents are now informed that if they are 15 minutes late to a doctor's appointment, they won't be seen. If the patient fails to show for the appointment, they will still be billed. All this in a desperate attempt by the board, CEO, AND CFO to attract dwindling dollars.

As if to twist the knife, the hospital's board instructed their attorney, Nathan A. Kottkamp, to write a letter to Redington. Kottkamp’s letter was seen by the county populace as being nothing more than the dark brown stuff found in any of Bath County’s barns.

"I am writing on behalf of Bath Community Hospital to respectfully ask that you stop visiting the hospital campus for unauthorized reasons," reads the first paragraph in the April 21, 2017, letter.

It's doubtful the board, or Kottkamp, even noticed the hypocrisy. How is a physician, loved and appreciated by the community in which he served for twenty-eight years, ‘respectfully' told to stay away?

This is part one of a planned three-part series. Part Two will take a closer look at the ineptness and phobias of the current hospital board of directors, how a government program, “New Market Tax Credits” may be diverted and the impact of poor healthcare on a major resort in the region.