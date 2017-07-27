How to Sell the C-Suite on Your App Idea

By Drew Johnson

Many professionals who want their company to invest in native mobile applications need first to persuade their leadership team to get on board. The challenge in doing so usually revolves around a lack of understanding of how apps create real value for brands, in addition to the general confusion over the process and costs involved.

Read on to learn to create a persuasive and actionable plan the C-Suite wouldn’t dare pass up.

Start With the Value Proposition

Your strategy needs to stay focused on the task at hand: making your customers’ lives easier or more pleasurable. This isn’t Field of Dreams — just because you build it doesn’t mean they will come.

Answer these two questions before you begin:

Where in the customer journey are there opportunities for your brand to improve how it interacts with its customers?

Of those opportunities, where would a mobile app fit best?

Take the American Museum of Natural History as an example. It knew a major visitor pain point was getting lost in the labyrinth of hallways and exhibits it offers. The solution? An app that allows users to choose the exhibits they want to visit beforehand and then receive optimized step-by-step directions.

Support Your Value Proposition With Data

Build a persuasive data set that’ll help prove that the opportunities you’ve identified actually exist. If your industry is e-commerce, consider citing the percentage of your current traffic coming from mobile devices as well as industry data on native mobile app conversion rates relative to mobile web conversion rates. A few key data points will make a huge difference.

You can also mix in some general mobile app usage data to help demonstrate the size of the opportunity. Here are some examples:

Bring the Idea to Life

Even if you have a value proposition supported by data, it will be difficult for executives to visualize how your app idea would work — making it harder for them to approve. By handing the C-suite a tangible example of your app, the project will seem more thought out, practical and achievable.

To accomplish this, you’ll need a prototype. There are a lot of options available, ranging from low-fidelity pencil sketches to high-fidelity interactive prototypes. These can be created cost-effectively by either in-house resources or an external vendor.

Pencil sketch: Drawing a rough sketch of your app idea may seem unprofessional, but is crucial for fleshing out your concept. You can then use those sketches to define your wireframes.

Drawing a rough sketch of your app idea may seem unprofessional, but is crucial for fleshing out your concept. You can then use those sketches to define your wireframes. Wireframe: A wireframe defines the main groups of content, the structure of information and interface interaction. Wireframes are less formal, but they serve as a great first look into how your app will actually work.

A wireframe defines the main groups of content, the structure of information and interface interaction. Wireframes are less formal, but they serve as a great first look into how your app will actually work. Visual mockup: If you have wireframes, consider taking your prototype a step further by creating visual mockups. Mockups take the basic concept of your wireframes and add visual richness to the foundation you already have in place. The C-suite will also find the mockups more pleasing to look at than a basic pencil sketch or wireframes.

If you have wireframes, consider taking your prototype a step further by creating visual mockups. Mockups take the basic concept of your wireframes and add visual richness to the foundation you already have in place. The C-suite will also find the mockups more pleasing to look at than a basic pencil sketch or wireframes. Interactive prototype: An interactive prototype is the best way to show the C-suite what the app will actually do. They’ll be able to experience firsthand what it’s like for a customer to use the app by going through different flows and envisioning common use cases.

Once you have a value proposition backed by data and a prototype, your pitch to the C-suite should be a walk in the park.

