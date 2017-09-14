Today’s consumer is more and more used to have access to whatever comes to their mind, a click away – especially in the United States. Let's say you are on the couch and see a commercial about a new car so you just have to reach for your phone to look up the details on their website; or you remember somebody’s birthday coming up while at work, and you just have to jump online to get him a present from his favorite store,or even more last minute, you decided before bed that you wanted to touch up your roots for tomorrow’s big interview and you use an app on your tablet to get your dye delivered first thing in the morning. This is the reality for many Americans and the trend is spreading on.

If you are interested in catching the wave before it runs you over, you need to understand how to introduce your merchandise into the digital system.

If you are already selling in the US you probably have your product stored in some warehouse and every time you get an order from a distributor you pack and ship it. In the eCommerce world, most retailers will ask you to be “drop-shipment capable” which will require the following: your products have to have bar codes per unit sold, your warehouse needs to have EDI (electronic data interchange) in order to receive and process orders and they need to have a very sophisticated system that allows them to effectively ship orders within the time frame your client requires (most of the time is 24 hours).

With drop-shipment, consumers buy directly from the store’s site and thanks to the EDI system your warehouse will receive the order instantly.

Ameriworld Enterprises fulfills ecommerce orders and is fully equipped with the latest technology and extended hours to process orders received from web retailers, department stores and directly from end users via drop-shipment.

We hope we were able to shed some light into this interesting subject; please feel free to contact us may you have further questions.