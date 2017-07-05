How to silence the writing critic in your head

Don’t we all have that negative guy in our head that tells us what we are writing is stupid, useless, or crap?

I have my days with the demon.

I don’t have a magic bullet for killing him off instantly. I can only tell you how I do it.

Usually I am writing away for a good piece of time and then IT happens.

I look at the lines I have just written or the last few paragraphs and here he comes, and he has really foul language.

“What the #$%& do you think you are doing? You are not your father. Nobody cares what you think. Nobody cares what story you are telling.You are a hack. You’re a #$%^ing idiot.”

Most of the time it is only one of those sentences, thankfully.

But think about it; my dad was incredible. Whether you ever read him or not he was a tremendous storyteller. Engaging, creative, and exciting storyteller. Those words describe my dad.

So who am I?

I am a writer. I am a storyteller.

I write. I write several days a week. I am also a mom so I never make 7 days. Maybe when both my kids are out of the house, but not yet. Probably they would both need to be out of the house and in a different time zone without the internet or phone…not happening. We shall see though.

What do I do when that jerk writing critic shows up?

I walk away for the day so I don’t edit my work into oblivion following his direction. He is no storyteller.

I write a blog post.

I go for a walk.

I surf the internet, which then ends the writing for the day.

I clean. I cook.

I may come back later, but I don’t stress about it.

Sometimes I try all of it.

So far he has never shown up at the beginning of a writing session. This is a win.