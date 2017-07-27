How To Start A Coaching Business – David Steele

If you are wondering how to start a coaching business, our guest on this episode, David Steele, can help. He is an author and the founder of the Relationship Coaching Institute, and he gives us a step-by-step process to start a coaching business, including everything from training to enrollment strategies.

He says that conversations with prospects about coaching won’t go anywhere. People want to know how you can help them solve their problem and help them get the results they want.

You can be a coach without ever using the word “coach” because people are looking for help, not a coach.

Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch