How To Start Tutoring Online As A Side Business

Every parents dream is to have a genius child who can compete academically with any student at his level. And of course, most of them will pay for any extra effort at achieving this dream. To top that, colleges are now more competitive than ever and accesses to scholarships are becoming limited with more stringent academic requirements.

There is also the No Child Left Behind Act in the U.S., which requires schools to provide tutoring services if their programs don’t meet performance standards. All these have created another billion-dollar market in education and tutoring. The tutoring industry in the U.S. alone is worth an excess of $10 billion and experts have predicted that it will rise to $100 billion by 2018 globally.

Online tutoring is one of the most lucrative areas of tutoring. It gives the tutor flexibility to teach students anytime, anywhere. While you need to have advance knowledge of a subject, you don’t need any specialized training to be an online tutor. You don’t have to quit your current job to teach online. It affords a flexibility that allows you to work at your convenience. If you’re prepared to start an online tutoring business for yourself, here are some of the steps that will guide you through the process.

Reasearch Your Niche

Carving out a niche for yourself is one of the easiest ways to establish yourself as an authority in the online tutoring industry. Possible niches might include high school students preparing for SATs or ACTs, special needs children, middle school, gifted kids or just students taking grade statewide assessment exams. You can decide on other possible needs and just settle on one.

Determine The Online Tools To Be Used

The wealth of resources available online will make your work easier. You can use various platforms to prepare your lectures and also to attract students from all around the world. These tools are majorly classified into four categories: Voice and Video call tools, Screen Sharing tools, Online Whiteboards and Digital Pen.

If you’re just starting out as an online tutor, it’s advisable to begin your video calls with Skype or Google plus. They are free and easy to setup. Teamviewer is an excellent screen sharing tool. Idroo is an example of educational online whiteboard. It gives you experience of a traditional classroom. Iball and Huion are good examples of digital pen. In all, many of the tools for success in online classes are available for free on web.

Choose A Payment Platform

PayPal is arguably the most convenient payment option for online transactions. Without an easy payment platform, the whole business may fail. The platform is so easy to use that your clients only need your email address to make payment. Other payment platforms include, Alipay (in China), Skrill (available in Pakistan, where PayPal or Alipay is not available), and Amazon Webpay (very similar to PayPal).

Now that the payment system is set, the next hurdle is attracting potential required customers.

Sourcing For Students

Sourcing for students is mostly about marketing yourself or your business. You could achieve this by placing adverts through Google AdWords for a fee. You could also create a Facebook profile and maximize its exposure by advertising on the platform to get your message out. Other social media apps like WhatsApp, Linkedin, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram could also be leverage to market yourself in the best way possible. Advertising on sites like Craigslist or through jobsites like monster.com is another option that could be explored.

You can also partner with established sites that can guarantee you students like Tutorindia, Brainfuse, Higheredjobs, Getedeucated, Go4guru, Tutorchapter.

And don’t forget about word of mouth. It’s the oldest and arguably the best form of advertisement ever.

Picking The Best Time

Since you are making online tutoring a side job, your convenience is the most important thing. If your working hours is from morning till noon, evenings would possibly be the best time to hold classes. And if your job also involves weekends, then evening sessions are also advisable.

Your overall goal is to make extra cash from tutoring business without impacting your current job. Make sure you are refreshed before each class to avoid poor delivery.

Examine Students Learning Style

You need flexibility across the age groups. Every student is different and sometimes a tutor needs to go the extra mile to bring out the genius in each student. There are primarily three learning styles: Visual, Auditory and Kinesthetic. Determine the style that works for you and master it.