How to Stay Focused...The Postage Stamp Method

Consider the postage stamp. The postage stamp knows it has only one job to do and it does it well. It does not try to accomplish any other goal except for the one that was assigned to it. It has laser focus. It will not sleep until it finishes its one job. What about you?

It has been said that in life, you get what you focus on. This rule applies to every endeavor in your life whether it’s starting a business, getting a raise, or wanting to get married, where your attention goes, energy flows. What you focus on expands.

Why is this important?

Because ultimately, your focus drives everything you do. It drives your thoughts, which leads to your feelings and emotions which determine how you will live your life.

If you focus on negative things, you are unwittingly inviting negativity into your life. You will find that when you focus on the negative things in your life, more negative things will occur so you can focus on them. That’s how it works. You get in life what you focus on. If you focus on pain, more painful things will happen so you can continue to focus on it.

But, thank goodness, the opposite is also true. If you focus on the positive things in life, you will find more positive things happening to you.

So below are three practical things you can do to focus on what you really want out of life and how to get what you want in the next 100 days.

One of my favorite motivational speakers was the late Zig Ziglar. When it came to the topic of goals, he flat out sold you on the concept. He asked are you a “meaningful specific” or a “wandering generality?” In other words, do you have a definite, specific clear plan of action for your life and career or are you just along for the ride, wandering through life?

The next thing Zig advised was to ink your goal with pen and paper. A goal that is not written is just a dream – one you will never attain.

Did you know that the act of writing actually sharpens your thinking and stimulates your creativity? When you write, you can only focus on one thing at a time. This forces you to spend that time on your goal. Remember, whatever you focus on you feel and what you feel you act on. Below are three creative ways to get your life back on track and finally attain what you really want out of life.

1. I want you to go to the store and buy three boards. Two of the boards will be large and the other medium-sized. Place one board in your office, one in your home and the medium-sized one in your car – the three places where you spend the most time. On these boards, I want you to cut out pictures that represent the three most important goals you want to accomplish this year.

Every morning when you wake up, you will see a visual picture of the goals you wish to accomplish. When you drive to work, you will see the same three pictures and when you get to work you will see the same three pictures again. All this reinforcement will help your mind find ways to make what you want become a reality.

New York Times Best-Selling Author Brendon Burchard says, “Major challenges, major frustrations and major problems in our lives, demand multiple areas of attack. It’s like when you go to war, you send in the planes, the ground troops and people from the flank and the front. You go at it from all sides trying to win.”

So if you have a major challenge, problem or struggle in your life, or some goal you desperately want to reach, you need to attack from all sides.

2. Use your phone to alert you of goals – at least 3 times a day. A lot of people under utilize this great feature on their iPhones. Right now, I want you to your “Clock” then hit “Alarm” then add your alarm time. Then under “Label” write out your goal – the same one you have a picture of on your board. Press “Save”. Repeat this step three times for each of your goals. So from now on, every day at that time, you’ll be reminded to accomplish your goals. This is how you attack from all sides. You have the vision board, you have the alarm and now let’s move on to tip number three. This will keep you focused on what you want to accomplish.

3. The purpose of any goal I believe is to create freedom in some area of your life. Who of us wouldn’t love to pursue everything we want with no restraints. But sadly, most of us are constrained by our jobs, our finances or both. Entrepreneur on Fire host John Lee Dumas has come up with a way to accomplish everything you want in the next 100 days with his Freedom Journal. The journal will guide you over the next 100 days to set a plan of action, to focus, to review, accomplish, identify and execute your goals. This is a built-in accountability partner. Most entrepreneurs don’t succeed because they are not accountable to anyone. This journal is your accountability buddy. So stop procrastinating and start living the life you were meant to live.