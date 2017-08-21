How To Stay Involved in Your Child's Life

The idea of “stranger danger” has been drummed into children for decades - if not centuries - and by a certain age, every child knows not to simply get into a car with or accept a gift from someone they don’t know.

In the last two decades, however, things have changed. While parents still need to ensure their children are aware of the potential danger of random strangers, there is an exponentially growing need to safeguard them digitally as well. Thankfully, new tracking software startup KidGuard is helping parents stay involved in their children’s lives and safeguarding them from the perils that await online.

Having access to the internet has become far more than a nice thing to have - it is almost vital to any child’s education and research abilities; lack of online and other computer-based skills can negatively affect their university and career prospects, as well as their ability to compete in whichever marketplace they choose to enter. As we now know, this access comes with risks.

Around one-third to one-half of European children receive their first smartphone or tablet between ages 10 and 12, and over three-quarters of these children immediately sign up for at least one social media account, if not more. Even those who don’t have an internet-connected mobile device have access to the internet, with the majority of school-going children having online access, including social media accounts.

Ten to fifteen years ago, it was much simpler to monitor children's online activity - it could be as simple as setting up a nanny program on your home PC and blocking access to certain types of online forums. Today, mobile technology and the prevalence of social media makes it significantly more difficult, and children are at greater risk than ever. Monitoring children’s online activity needs to take a much more sophisticated approach, and allow for remote and mobile access.

But what about privacy? Do your children not have a reasonable expectation of personal space and autonomy? Well, that depends on what they’re getting up to. For example, one in twenty teenagers admit that they have made secret meeting arrangements with someone they only know through online interactions, while a staggering half of teens admit that they have shared personal information with complete strangers online.

When you stop to think about it, it can be quite a scary thought: there’s no way you would leave your child in the care of a complete stranger - parents regularly request background checks on everyone from childminders to school teachers, and even the parents of other children. Online, however, these same children are constantly exposed and susceptible to manipulation and even attack from high-risk individuals and bullying.

And it’s not just risk from strangers, either. A whopping 52% of teenagers have experienced online bullying by their peers, with the victim ratio heavily skewed towards girls. There is plenty of evidence to show that such bullying can lead to long-term psychological damage, depression and even suicides. The most chilling part? Over half of the victims of cyberbullying have never reported the attack, either to their parents or to the site administrators.

Of course, broaching a subject like bullying can be sensitive and difficult, which is why it helps to know that it’s happening, who’s doing it and what exactly is being done. Using KidGuard, parents can actively follow online chats, texts, interactions and social media activity from a safe distance, and discuss instances of bullying with their children as they arise.

The question arises, with the multiple risks facing children online - predators, bullies and catalysts for depression - is it worth even allowing your children online, or giving them a mobile device? Do the benefits - access to the world’s store of information, as well as ease of communication - outweigh these risks? And as we asked before, doesn’t your child have a right to at least some semblance of privacy?

It is normal and natural - and necessary for a child’s healthy development - to grant them a level of autonomy and privacy, but when their decisions have the potential to get them into serious trouble, monitoring and intervention is merited. But how do you monitor a mobile device discreetly yet effectively, striking a balance between independent development and security?

With this kind of information at the ready, you are better equipped to make decisions and give your child sensible, practical advice, as well as opening dialogue about potential predators, depression, anxiety and unsafe activities they may be engaging in.

KidGuard's book, 'Parents' Survival Guide to Online Safety', holds a five star rating on Amazon and is a great resource to not only keep children safe online but also help parents educate their children on how to become responsible digital citizens. The book’s content is available for a limited time on their website.