How To Stay Organized In The Cutest Way

Alright, so for all of you who know me, know how organized I can be! If you know someone or even are this person who is super organized beyond belief, this is for you! I am always happy to share new lifestyle tips, and I hope you can share some of your very own with me in the comments!

I really enjoy staying on top of tasks and making sure I get to each task at a reasonable time. How could one possibly remember each task on top of a busy work schedule and extracurricular? Well I can tell you right here:

For All You Traditional People: (this is totally me) This type of organization uses absolutely no technology! So for those who are addicted to tech stuff, skip to the next section PLZ!

1. Get A Planner Why are planners are so handy dandy: they keep your life on the straight and narrow path for your personal success! Not only are they used for work/ school related activities, but also personal plans such as parties, birthdays, errands, etc. I’m a huge user of the planner, and there are tons of cute ones out there. My personal fave is the Lily Pulitzer Brands.

2. Sticky Notes I love sticky notes because they are super helpful when keeping little reminders around your house, desk or locker to hold the information you refer to each and every day. They are even useful leaving cute and fun messages for your friends or crush. Everyone enjoys a little love

3. Colored Pens/ Markers This gets me giddy talking about colorful things! I love color coding everything all the way down to my closet! What I love most is to pick your fave color that will catch your eye and make sure that you use that color on your most important thing. When it comes to markers, and when I was in High School, I loved making mirror notes or inspirational quotes of the week on my mirror. I sometimes even spread the fun with my friends and roommates! For all of you Techy People: I will say that these types of organization skills are beneficial when you are unable to grab a pen or run out of paper to write on. It’s also quick and easy.

1. Utilize the Calendars You Can Find on Any Smartphone/ Device Of course, this works the same way as a hands-on planner would, but you don’t have to hand-write anything unless you choose to use a stylus. Many people prefer a straightforward calendar approach. I currently am using the Google Calendar which is what I was trained to use at work since you can sync it up to the phone app or use it right on the site! (It’s a good one)

2. Set Alarms and Reminders Tons of my friends set reminders for literally EVERYTHING! “Set an alarm for 10 mins to paint my nails” the phone repeats, “alarm set”. I sit there rolling my eyes but hey whatever gets the job done right? I used my phone alarm and was never a big Reminders person since I use a planner, but I’ve seen it help other people.

3. Let the Voices of the Future Help You I’m not going crazy hearing voices, I’m talking about those lovely digital assistants such as Siri, Cortana, Alexa, etc. These little ladies can help you keep your ducks in order. And can remind you, just like your mother would’ve when you were younger (minus and blankets being taken away in the morning and any free breakfast) BEFORE that paper is due just what you need to do. You can set up your handy helpers to guide you around a foreign town with GPS, translate anything on the spot, find the right tunes for your mood, and even order food anytime/anywhere right to your doorstep!

There ya have it! Welcome to cleaner, OCD-friendly world with Paige! I really think organization is not only helpful but also super fun and entertaining. There are so many unique styles in which you can stay focused on your life. I hope that these skills were useful to you! If I missed something please let me know in the comments below, I would love your feedback!