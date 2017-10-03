So much rage / violence / death / confusion embedded in our past, present, and future.
Past: the Burns/Novick series brings the anguish and horrors of Vietnam to our eyes
Present: our sisters and brothers die “unneeded” deaths in massive numbers: another mass shooting in the USA…killing, displacement, starvation in Syria, France, Myanmar, Puerto Rico – and so many other places
Past/Future: I just saw the 1959 movie On the Beach. I wake at 3 AM wondering, Is North Korea still here? Will my grandchildren live to reach 20?
What to do, how stay sane, in these crazy times? Back to the basics:
- Take care of my body
- Keep my mind as clear as possible
- Do what’s possible in front of me – the “ordinary things” – for myself and others
Even as I do all of this, I notice – and feel –incredible rage inside of me. I’m seen by others as a usually “calm” person, but in these days how many times I want to give the finger…
What to do with my rage?
- First of all, know that it’s there, inside of me
- Second, see what the rage is about
- Third, do something positive with that energy
If I, who am safe, loved, “privileged”, feel this so intensely, what must it be like for people not so fortunate?
What I decide to do will probably be different from what you decide to do.
If you’re near Madison, WI on October 24, I invite you to join me for my keynote How to Stay Sane in a Crazy World. Whatever, do something pro-active for you, and for somebody else. My simple Self-Care Checklist may give you a few ideas.
Oh, and why do I have a splint on that 3rd finger?
Playing football with my grandsons. I caught a bunch of the high spirals from 10-year-old Jules, but on the last pass I heard my finger pop. When 6-year-old Theo saw my finger drooping, he glanced up at me and said mournfully, “GranMillie, you’re really old.” Then a dramatic pause – “but you’re really good.”
So now my middle finger is not a rage weapon. Rather it’s a trophy reminding me that sometimes it’s definitely worth not “acting my age” – whatever that means.
After the orthopedist set the splint, he said “Ten weeks, 24/7. And don’t get it wet.” Then he added,” I’ll be watching you in Sunday’s NFL game.”
I may be kneeling with the rest of the guys.
Speak the truth. Harm no one.
What we do matters.
