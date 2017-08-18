How to Stay Sane While Trying to Get Pregnant

Alternate title: I’m Off Birth Control, and a Psychopath

Happy Endings

Trying to get pregnant is theoretically the most fun task ever assigned. And at first, the excitement of throwing caution and contraception to the wind is fabulously exhilarating and adventurous. You feel free and swear you’ll be laid back about when you’ll actually get pregnant. And you might even believe yourself. And then, your first period shows up.

I know many a reasonable woman, and while none of us admit (even to ourselves) that we expect to get pregnant right away, the first period is a blow. Questions arise, most of which are centered around blaming yourself and your body. Maybe you keep up a brave face through the fourth month, but by the fifth or sixth, the façade protecting your growing hysteria starts to crack.

This introduction is a cautionary tale, because part of avoiding this psycho spiral is having reasonable expectations with proper and productive planning. You won’t get pregnant in the first month. Of course there are exceptions, but if He’s Not That Into You taught us anything, it’s to assume you’re the rule, not the exception. But don’t despair! You do have some control over this. And there are certain things to help you and the sperm in your life along in this process. Because arguably the most important thing you can do is stay calm.

1. Take Prenatal Vitamins with Folic Acid

This is easy. Folic Acid is the single most recommended substance for at least a month before contraception because, early on, it prevents major birth defects in the developing brain and spine for your baby. And standard prenatal vitamin will have the recommended 400 mcg that the CDC recommends you take per day.

2. Give Yourself a Year

This is hard. But girl, don’t take your birth control out in January and expect a Fall baby. Yes, it could happen. But remember: You’re the rule. And most doctors, in normal pregnancies, will not recommend alternative medical encouragement before month 12. 92% of women get pregnant within one year, and the first period showing up is less heartbreaking if you expect it.

3. Track Your Period, but Don’t Go Cray

When I read about ovulation and the fertility window, it made me confused as to why “accidents” could ever happen. The window seems so short! But don’t fear, people have literally been doing this since the dawn of mankind. Don’t go wild on books outlining the detailed science behind ovulation, just keep track of what day you start your period, plug it into this little calculator, and poof! Have lots-o-sex during this time.

4. On that note...

Get some dice, lingerie, flavored lube, and Karmasutra cards, and enjoy this opportunity to explore uncharted territory with a body not riddled with back pain or hijacked by hormones. Bonus: This tip will make it easier to convince your partner to try for Baby #2.

5. Don’t Stop Drinking

You read right. Didn’t I tell you this could take a year?! Don’t deny yourself a fun date night or girl’s weekend and all that those events entail. However, do start developing healthier habits like exercising, eating your veggies, and cutting back on the big no’s (smoking for example). Because after you do finally get pregnant, you’re pregnant! Practice round is over.

6. Don’t Over-Research

This can’t be stressed enough. Instead of google, call your OB and let her know what’s going on. She’ll have all of the medical recommendations you need. THIS IS VITAL FROM HERE ON: Your doctor is your medical advisor, not random sites on the internet.