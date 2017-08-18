How to Stop Being So Hard on Yourself

You are too hard on yourself.

In a society that glorifies ‘busy’ most of us are always searching for that next big thing. We never really stop to take notice of the real fragrance of our lives, instead we remain trapped in a perpetual cycle of- do more, work harder, keep going.

Taking time to rest, taking the day off to just relax, even taking a nap is not part of our culture. To do so would be labeled as lazy, unproductive, even selfish. But what ever happened to self love, what ever happened to the idea that you can’t pour from an empty cup?

Most of us are far, far too hard on ourselves. We demand things from ourselves that we would never demand from others and we hold ourselves up to these impossible standards. We see snippets of other people’s lives and determine that they are more successful and better than our own, and that the pursuit of more will make us happy.

Most of us walk around with a voice inside of our head that tells us how terrible we are, how we are not good enough and that we are not doing enough no matter how hard we try.

This is the voice of our inner critic, and we all have one.

The inner critic is a friend at times, but can also be a foe. In fact, if we spoke to our friends the way our inner critic speaks to us, we would probably not have any!

Most people grow up believing that their inner critic needs to be a harsh, reprimanding voice that keeps us in line and gets us to work harder, so we can be ‘successful’ but this mentality only leads to misery.

When you are hard on yourself, your body, mind and spirit suffers. When you are hard on yourself, it damages your self esteem and feelings of confidence.

While there is nothing wrong with giving yourself a motivational boost, having an inner critic that can never be pleased is a recipe for disaster.

It is often not until you actually pay attention to your inner critic that you can realize just how damaging and even aggressive its words are. If you have never stoped to listen to this voice that harps on in the back of your mind, perhaps now you will.

What does your inner critic sound like?

Like most things, your inner critic needs to be trained to react and respond with loving kindness. This does take practice, but the more you become aware of it, and the more you can stand up to your inner critic, the easier it will become.

So, if you are looking to stop being hard on yourself and to reprogram that inner critic, here are 10 mindset shifts to try-