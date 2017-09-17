How to Stop Feeling Like a Fraud

I turned down my very first paying coaching client. For months, I told everybody and their Aunt Sallie about the benefits of coaching. Placed ads on internet sites. Attended networking events. Created my first 60 second pitch. Knowing that all this work would ultimately (well hopefully) lead to my first green money paying client.

Then it happened, I opened my email and there she was in her beautiful splendor. A client ready and willing to begin her coaching journey. She had been referred by a friend. Someone I met at one of those many networking meetings. So you may be imagining me doing a dance in the middle of my living room.

There’s nothing like that first paid opportunity to use your gift. In reality, there was no dancing, no celebration, I froze. Fear began to run down my back like the yellow line on those old cartoon characters. I suddenly felt like a fraud. Yes I had trained. Yes I had coached pro bono (free) for experience. Yes I had empowered solopreneurs to build businesses when coaching wasn’t even a thought. And yes, with 7 siblings I had been life coaching from the womb almost.

But none of that mattered, because I had this idea that something outside myself had to label me good enough. I did not believe in my own God given abilities. So what happened to that first paying green money client? I made up an excuse as to why I couldn’t coach her. Now of course, I was ultimately able to conquer this fear. But best believe the fear of not enough, feeling like a fraud, whatever you call that little voice that whispers, “you can’t do this” hasn’t lost my phone number. I have however developed a response to this inner negative dialogue.

Be it till you Believe it

I’ve never been a fan of the fake it till you make it motto. The words feel inauthentic to me. Do the actions associated with who or what you want to be. For example, you want to build a business. Have you chosen a business structure, sole proprietorship, LLC? Do you have a business model? Are you telling others about your business? Do everything you can do right now to bring your business into reality.

“Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment” -Oprah Winfrey

You’re further along than someone that hasn’t started

Regardless of where you presently are, you’re further along than someone that hasn’t started. Too often we slip into the comparison game. This era of social media has only intensified our tendency to look at others as a measure of our personal success.

First realize you are comparing yourself to someone else’s highlights. In other words, their best to your perceived worst. You will never come out on top with these odds. The deck is stacked against you. Each day make it a point to visit your own highlight reel. I accomplish this by having “a done” list to remind myself that I am moving forward, no matter how slow it seems. Write what you are grateful for in your life. Nothing snaps you out of a slump quicker than remembering everything that’s great about your life. Research has shown gratitude literally makes you happier.

Your Knowledge is Needed

It’s easy to overlook what comes naturally. Not because you don’t work to develop your talents. But, because on some level it’s what you’ve always done. Remember me with the seven siblings, let’s not mention friends, associates and the woman (there’s always one) in the grocery line who always needs coaching. The effortlessness can sometimes make it seem less important, less valuable. No matter where you are on your journey, there’s someone a few steps behind that need you. We are not delivered to this world experts of anything. We develop expertise through ongoing experience and learning. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you’re at the beginning, middle or top of the expert pyramid. There’s someone behind you. Seek to help those with talents, gifts and knowledge.