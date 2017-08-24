For many of us busy Americans, the term self-care elicits an immediate guttural response, a covert or overt eye roll, and this type of commentary: “Ha! Self-care! Who’s got time for that?! Self-care is just a buzzword for people who have extra time and money on their hands, who are not managing a job and a family, and who are a bit (or a lot) self-absorbed.”

Okay, yes. Self-care can be viewed as one more item on your already overflowing to-to list. However, not only are Americans not prioritizing self-care but we are suffering the consequences of our choices.

Sixty-one percent of American adults are either overweight or obese, 18 percent (40 million) battle anxiety or depression, 10 to 15 percent suffer from some type of serious eating disorder, and nearly 10 percent of Americans 12 years or older battle a substance abuse disorder. (Sources: National Institute of Mental Health; Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; and National Eating Disorder Association).

Over this past decade, a huge part of my life’s work has been peeling back the layers of self-care in an effort to develop a universal understanding of what self-care means in order to impact real change. My goal is to change the self-care dialog so self-care is understood not as a passing fad but as a way of life that is critical to the health of individuals, families, and society as a whole.

Since the release of my book The Self-Care Solution—A Modern Mother’s Must-Have Guide to Health and Well-Being last year, I have continued to delve deeper into the core meaning of self-care through research and thousands of interviews with mental health professionals and individuals with varying demographics. This research, combined with my own experience as a working mom of four children, has led me to the following seemingly simple conclusion:

In order for a meaningful self-care shift to happen on a micro and macro level, we need to be a whole lot nicer to ourselves and each other.

This initiative, however, is anything but simple. It is not that people can’t take better care of themselves (and in turn each other), it is that they choose (sometimes unwittingly) not to.

Which leads to the zillion-dollar question: Why would people choose to be unkind to themselves and each other?

If anyone had the clear answer and solution to this question, our world would be in a very different place right now. However, in the most simple terms and where my research points, the answer lies somewhere within this idea:

The path to meaningful self-care requires intention, compassion, self-awareness, and commitment. And for most people, the thought of choosing this path evokes fear, uncertainty, and resistance.

Many of us admit to being too [exhausted, stressed, angry, depleted, hopeless…fill in your overwhelmed-related adjective] to do the internal and external work required to choose the self-care path. And thus, the cycle continues (refer back to paragraph three) and round and round we go.

“Our dilemma is that we hate change and love it at the same time; what we really want is for things to remain the same but get better.” -Sydney J. Harris

So what can we do individually and collectively to break the existing self-care resistance cycle and impact positive change?

A good starting point is to get on the same page about what self-care really is and isn’t. From here, even though the self-care path might not be the easy one to choose, at least we will know which one it is.

Self-care is not:

· something that can be bought or sold; found at a spa, gym, department store, restaurant, salon, or far-away exotic destination.

· guaranteed to happen when you are…richer, happier, stronger, younger, older, better, calmer, thinner, sexier, married, divorced, empty nesting, or retired.

· found in the “you are always there for me and never talk back” numbing vices like drugs, alcohol, food, exercise and sex.

· escaping loneliness in your hand-held-black-hole-of-a-device (that has become an addiction in and of itself) or in “everyone else’s perfect life” on social media.

· consistently passing harsh judgments on yourself and/or others.

Self-care is:

· an ongoing quest to cultivate love, joy, and hope in your life despite the inevitable pain that accompanies the experience of being truly alive

· taking a deep, fearless dive into your inner most wounded, imperfect self, wrapping your arms around your true essence, and reminding yourself every single day that you are worthy of love, honor, and respect from yourself and others.

· channeling your attention and energy to the present moment, toward the people you love care about and who love and care about you.

· doing everything in your power to make meaningful connections with yourself and others and to create the relationships and life that you desire.

· infusing kindness, honesty, and integrity into your decisions, thoughts, speech, and actions.

· the commitment to nurture an ongoing, honest, trusting relationship with yourself so you are able to decifer and honor your physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual needs.

· intentionally and consistently treating yourself and others with compassion, care, and kindness.