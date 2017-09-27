How to survive juggling multiple jobs

By the end of 2016, the number of Americans holding multiple jobs reached 7.8 million—accounting for 5.2% of all those employed. For many, having a side job or side hustle has become a way of life.

Unfortunately, working for that extra money doesn’t seem to be relieving stress. More than 60 percent of American workers feel stress at least three workdays per week. That’s a clear sign people need to balance themselves better. Doing that is even tougher when you have two or three jobs.

It doesn’t have to be this way. You can manage multiple jobs without sacrificing your physical and mental well-being. That’s how I got involved in real estate and started my own business.

Here are 6 tips to survive juggling multiple jobs:

1. Breaks and vacations make you a better worker

You’re not a robot. And even if you were, you still may need a break. There have actually been studies done to see if robots can benefit from sleep.

So, regardless of how busy you may think you are, take breaks throughout each workday. Also, set aside vacation time each year where you don’t work at all.

You may worry about the money you’re leaving on the table, but breaks and vacations actually make you more productive. Consider these two research findings:

DeskTime, a company that makes productivity software, studied their most efficient workers, and found that they work for 52 minutes and then break for 17 minutes on average.

Vacations are meant to make you happy. Researchers from the University of Warwick have found that workers are 12% more productive when they’re happy.

2. A side job can be a hobby too

Although numbers vary based on which surveys you check, it’s safe to say many people don’t like their job. If you look at this Gallup poll from 2014, you’ll find that less than one-third of Americans are sincerely engaged at work (that’s alarming).

If you’re going to work a side job for financial or personal reasons, try to find something you like. Otherwise, you may end up quite unhappy (which isn’t your goal).

There are lots of hobbies you can turn into a good-paying side job, like writing, coaching sports, and fixing cars. Think about what you enjoy doing, and research if there’s a feasible way to monetize it. You’d be surprised by what some people are getting paid to do (yes, you can make money playing video games).

3. Work smarter, not harder

Perhaps you’ve been told all your life that good things come to those that work hard. That may be true for many people. But your goal should be to work smarter.

If you’re managing multiple jobs, working smarter is what will make you more money and/or advance your career. Research from the United Kingdom on labor productivity has shown that employee efficiency didn’t really increase from 2008 to 2016, despite the fact that 68% of workers thought they were working harder. This is why economic experts from the UK are advocating for more investment in technology and skills training to boost employee productivity.

How exactly do you work smarter? The idea is to do things quicker without losing quality. Don’t panic—it’s not as difficult as it sounds. Here are a few tips to improve your efficiency:

Embrace and learn new tech

Master the art of time management

Automate what you can in your job and life

4. Communicate effectively

There is a reason why employers rate communication skills as the most important skill a candidate can possess: It’s because effective communication enables you to give and absorb knowledge, make goals clear, and collaborate with others.

If you’re juggling multiple jobs, communication skills are essential to your success. You need to communicate well in order to manage expectations with all your clients, colleagues, and bosses.

Balancing jobs is tough. But if you communicate well with those you work with, you can make certain you don’t fall behind. And that’s going to help you build a sustainable operation.

5. Don’t overdo it

You are your most important resource. While it may be tempting to take on extra work, but are hesitant because you may be doing too much, ask yourself: Is it really worth it?

While it’s certainly not fun to think about, overwork can be lethal. In fact, there’s a word for it in Japan: karoshi.

So, if you’re exceeding 60 work hours per week and feel like you’re not getting any sleep, maybe it’s time to take a step back. If you need the extra money, figure out ways to work smarter, or simply spend less of your income. Working more now to make extra money could actually lose you money in the long run if it causes health issues.

Susan Molloy, an actress, producer, and realtor for Bohemia Realty had a great insight on this. “Make sure to create ‘minimums’ for yourself. Make realistic cut-offs. Say you’ll give yourself a certain amount of time off every week and stick to it. Be happy with working out for only 20 minutes a day. That way, you don’t let yourself get overwhelmed, the pressure comes off, and you can do everything you do much, much better.”

Having a side hustle and living the good life