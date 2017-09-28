How To Teach English And Travel The World

Many office dwellers sit in their cubicles all day long dreaming about having the ability to travel the world while working. Staying in one location seems a little bit a like a waste of life when there’s a huge big wide world out there waiting to be explored and experienced.

While this is probably one of the most common daydreams of office workers (especially on the Monday morning commute), it doesn’t actually have to be a dream. With a small amount of training, you can travel the world and experience varied and exotic cultures as a certified TEFL English teacher.

Imagine how interesting life would be (and how many great stories you’d have) if you spent your life moving from country to country each year teaching English to support yourself. Imagine making friends with locals and other teachers from all over the world wherever you go, learning, absorbing, and cherishing the differences and similarities between the worlds varied peoples and cultures.

Many people seem to think that this lifestyle is nothing more than an unachievable pipe dream. But I am here to tell you today that this is actually much more achievable than you may think.

Let’s take a look at some of the most commonly asked questions I receive about teaching English and traveling the world.

Don’t I Need A University Degree To Teach English Abroad?

Absolutely not.

While it is true that some of the most prestigious schools in the world require their English teachers to have a university degree, this is far from the norm. Most schools only require native English speakers to have a TEFL qualification and there is a wide range of excellent schools in brilliant locations that don’t require a degree. When you have obtained enough experience as an English teacher, even positions that require a degree will often become available to you.

What Is A TEFL Qualification?

TEFL stands for “Teaching English As A Foreign Language”. Certification works in different ways with different organizations, but more often than not the process involves a short TEFL course followed up by an examination period. Providing you pass the examination you then become a qualified TEFL English teacher and have all you need to start applying for jobs anywhere in the world.

Is Obtaining the TEFL Qualification Expensive?

Nope, in fact, it’s probably one of the cheapest professional accreditations on the planet. There are many places that actually offer heavily discounted (or free) TEFL certification with a placement based “on the job” training model.

Note: Some organizations may refer to the placement based certification model as either internships or scholarships – but they are all the same thing more or less.

How Does The Placement Model Work?

The TEFL placement model is a relatively new way for people to get experience and obtain TEFL certification at the same time for (almost) free. There are not many training institutes that offer this style of training, but it is becoming more and more common each and every year.

One of the first institutes to enact this method of placement based TEFL certification was the TEFL Institute of Ireland. We will use their methodology as an example of how it works in the section below.

Note: Other institutes may have different procedures for the placement based certification model, but it’s more or less the same by and large.

You’ll be given a list of options of potential locations (usually in Europe) to choose from that you would like to teach in. These places are some of the most popular destinations on the entire continent including Krakow, Budapest, and Prague. If you wish you can split your time between several locations, traveling around while training. This is great if want to experience as much as possible (and put multiple locations on your resume).

The placement usually lasts around 3 weeks and all training is job-based. This means that after a short initial period you will be in the classroom observing, helping, and teaching reasonably quickly.

As you’ll be learning hands-on you’re going to be providing a service to the school and institute while you’re training. In return for your time in the classroom over the 3 weeks you’ll be provided with free accommodation and 3 meals a day (and of course a TEFL certification at the end).

When you have finished the certification and training you’ll have over 120 hours of classroom time to put on your CV. This is going to give you a massive head start over other entry-level candidates for your first job.

What this advantage means in real world terms is that you’ll be able to pick and choose where you want to teach much more than someone who has only experienced classroom-based learning.

You don’t have to set your sights on just Europe. With experience and a TEFL qualification, the world is literally your oyster. Every city in the world requires native English teachers, which is great news for us, and great news for you…