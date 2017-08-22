How to Think Positively...The Postage Stamp Method

Consider the postage stamp. After it is placed on a mail piece, it never doubts itself. It knows that without a doubt it will arrive at the destination it is bound for. Negative thoughts do not dominate the postage stamp. It always thinks positively. How can you imitate the postage stamp in this instance?

Thoughts are things.

Thoughts leads to feelings.

Feelings lead to actions.

Actions lead to results.

No thought lives in your head rent-free. Each thought you have will either be an asset or liability. It will either move you toward happiness and success or away from it. It will either empower you or weaken you. That’s why it’s of utmost importance to choose your thoughts wisely in your personal life as well as in your professional life.

If you believe it is possible, it will be possible for you. But if you think it will never happen, then guess what, it won’t. Throughout the day, be conscious of your self-talk. Do you talk to yourself in a gentle and loving manner or do you berate yourself every time something goes wrong?

Speak to yourself in a way that conveys that you are a unique person with special talents and abilities. Your combination of education, experience, knowledge, problems, successes, and challenges make you truly remarkable. There’s no one else like you. You have great potential, you just have to believe it.

If you have constant negative thoughts recurring in your mind, then it is time to take charge. You need to become the master of your mind and not a slave to it.

Let’s talk about how your thoughts are generated. Psychologist say we have two types of thoughts, automatic thoughts and the ability to create our own thoughts and behaviors. Most of what we do is automatic, such as waking up in the morning, getting ready for work, driving to work, etc.

But in order to gain mastery over your life, you must learn to discipline yourself and create your own thoughts. You do this by asking yourself:

· What am I thinking about?

· How am I feeling?

· Why am I thinking this?

· Why am I feeling this way?

· What am I focused on right now?

· Are my thoughts supporting me?

· Are my thoughts hindering me?

Start paying attention to your thoughts so you can change and redirect them. If you are focused on the negative, visualize the positive, the exact opposite of what you are obsessing about. Force your mind to dwell on the positive.

Then, in your mind list 5 things you are grateful for. Repeat these things to yourself throughout the day. Keep doing this until you conquer your negative thoughts.

If you can focus on getting more attentive to what you’re feeling and then focusing on what you are grateful for, you will start thinking more positively about life.

One thing I know for sure is that when you take action in life, you move the needle exponentially. Consistent action teaches your mind that you are in control of your brain and your life. So don’t be afraid to take these bold actions. Start questioning why you are thinking or feeling a certain way. Behave in a positive way and you will begin to think and act more positively.