How to Throw a Bastille Day Party That Will Make You Feel Like You’re French

By Carolyn Menyes, Editor

Celebrate la fête nationale française in style

iStock

In the United States, we celebrate our declaration of independence from the British and the founding of our nation on July 4. But, did you know that just 10 days later the people of another cornerstone of democracy have their national holiday? Oui. July 14 (or 14 juillet) is la fête nationale in France, commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries.

The celebrations in France frankly aren’t that different from our Fourth of July celebrations. There’s a major military parade down the Champs-Elysées in Paris, relaxed days off work with major French feasts, and fireworks in the evening.

But, to celebrate la fête nationale in the U.S., either as an expat, a Francophile, or someone just looking for an excuse to throw a soirée in mid-July, you need to get a little more creative. And the theme is easy: It’s French!