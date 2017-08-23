By Carolyn Menyes, Editor

Say goodbye to summer by throwing the best bash

Shutterstock

HAPPY LABOR DAY!

Throwing the Labor Day Party to End All Labor Day Parties (and the summer) isn’t particularly complicated. All you need is to prepare yourself with a guest list, a clean home, some decorations, and the sort of weather contingency plan that should be requisite for any backyard barbecue. You never know what that early September weather will bring, after all!

After that, it comes down to the best part of event planning: the menu. To help you end summer on a high note, we have some delicious grilled appetizers and entrées for you, including grilled corn, oysters on the half shell, ribs that will fall right off the bone, and smoky chicken. Of course, no menu would be complete without desserts and drinks, and we have light, fruity sweet treats that will have you and your guests buzzing with delight.

The end of summer is a sad thing at the end of the day. But you can turn it in to a happy occasion with ease. So say goodbye to summer and click here to learn how to throw the ultimate Labor Day party.

