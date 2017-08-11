How to Train People To Persevere

If you were stranded on an island and couldn’t reach the fruit hanging from the trees, one survival tool might be a tall stick to reach the food. Yet, you would likely need other less obvious survival tools too, such as games to play when feeling lonely. To persevere in difficult circumstances, we need “survival tools” that address both the physical and the emotional. Grantees like Wendy Campbell realized the need to consider the mental component of hardship and decided to share the survival tools they discovered with their communities.

Wendy started Survive & Thrive in Naples, Florida to provide programs for cancer survivors like her to practice yoga and mindfulness. With Survive & Thrive, Wendy employs her experience as a yoga instructor to help cancer survivors to build mind-body connections—she says it’s something traditional cancer care centers often neglect.

In North Carolina, one project called Davidson County Transitional Services - SEC2ND Chance Outreach provides evidence-based programs to individuals awaiting trial and those on probation or parole to impact their current situation and reduce the possibility of recidivism. They offer GED/ABE educational instruction, anger management, employment readiness, life skills and parenting skills classes. The organization’s avenues to reduce recidivism demonstrate how wide-ranging methods of perseverance are.

Another project, the Eastern Region Association of Forest and Nature Schools, recognizes how helpful engaging with the natural environment can be for children as they grow up. They work with early childhood educators who want to help young children connect with nature. The association assists teachers on a local level through in-person professional development and online training opportunities.

Long-time fitness instructor Susannah Blumenstock started Momentum to get the fitness community more involved in charitable work. Susannah says that contributing to others is an integral part of having lives we love. With Momentum, she hopes to support fitness studio owners and students in giving so they can also have the experience of making a difference for themselves and for the world.

Whether it’s exploring forests or fitness, we all need ways to keep going when we encounter challenging situations. Our grantees are finding avenues of perseverance and using their experiences to give back to others facing similar circumstances.

Shanelle Gordon, a Brown University graduate, founded United Mentoring in Miami, Florida to help students of color and first-generation college applicants in the college admissions process. In the mentoring program, rising senior high school students are paired one-to-one with mentors from Ivy League and similarly competitive schools. Mentors support students’ academic development and assist them in navigating the application process.

Rochelle E. Howard’s project “My Little Black Dress of Success” Mentorship Program works with young girls to develop life skills such as money management and conflict resolution. The program encourages the girls to be leaders and “greater than their current circumstances.”

The student-led project Sovereign Seeds & Starts is focused on providing traditional and organic heirloom indigenous seeds through Pow Wows, community events and farmers markets. Shea Norris leads the program for after school students to work in the garden, highlighting where and what communities the seeds come from.

Young Men Champions in Ending Gender-Based Violence (YMCEG) aims to foster non-violence and empowerment in citizens. In addition to mentoring boys and spreading awareness of sexual and gender based violence, they provide economic empowerment activities for adolescent mothers.

After struggling to fund his own college education, Joseph Ithagu started the Fortune 40 Project, a crowdfunding system that aims to raise college funds for 40 poor, vulnerable and marginalized youth in Kilifi County, Kenya each year. To date, 16 students have been admitted and are pursuing courses in the fields of Management, Accounting, Leadership and ICT with the help of 700 local sponsors.

Bryan Wright of the They Done Gone Green Project works towards solving the problem of food sustainability in poor minority communities by teaching people how to grow their own food.

Special education administrator and leader of the project Everyone Can Play, Pam DeBoer, observed students becoming isolated in the schoolyard. Since the school was built, no one had added a play structure until now. To foster a space where all children can play together, students will create a mural together as a backdrop for the inclusively designed play structure that will be built.

Maria Helguera leads La Fábrica, a recreational and creative space in the Refugio neighborhood in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, México. La Fábrica will give small plots for members of the community to grow vegetables and organize workshops to increase environmental awareness.

Based primarily in Portola Valley, California and led by Reneit Opperman, Into the Light Horse Rescue and Sanctuary rescues, rehabilitates, re-homes or provides sanctuary for slaughter-bound horses. The horses often arrive with significant physical and emotional issues. The project focuses on stabilizing their immediate health needs, all while “showering them with love and compassion.”

NGO Nähtamatud Loomad (Invisible Animals) addresses the problems with factory farming of animals in Estonia. Long-time animal activist Kristina Mering leads the project and aims to reduce the number of animals raised on factory farms through introducing communities to friendly alternatives to animal products. Nähtamatud Loomad will start a Veggie Tuesday Campaign to bring more plant-based meals to the diets of community members.