How To Transcend The Ego And Find Happiness - Nidhika Bahl

Did you know that your ego is a trickster? Even though it makes you feel good in the short term, in the long run, it creates a self-imposed lid on your highest potential. It binds you to thoughts, emotions and memories of who you think you are and interferes with your discovery of who you could possibly become. It is what keeps you stuck in life! If you are ego-sensitive, your ego keeps you stuck in the position of a victim in the drama triangle, which means you keep getting hurt and upset very easily. On the other hand if you are egotistic, your ego keeps you stuck in the position of the persecutor in the drama triangle and you constantly hurt everyone around you. Either ways you are the one who is suffering. As a victim you are suffering pain and powerlessness and as a persecutor you are suffering loneliness.

In fact, the ego is never satisfied. It always requires more to feel comfortable. Each success or accomplishment ought to be bigger than the last. There’s no peace and tranquility in the presence of the ego. But when the ego is lost, your self-imposed limitations are lost, and you find lasting happiness and joy in all areas of your life. You become infinite, kind and beautiful. You begin vibrating at higher energy frequencies and your energy signature transcends towards higher consciousness. Your aura becomes magnetic and many are attracted to you because of your charismatic personality.

I am sure you are wondering now, what you could possibly do to transcend your ego?

So here are few quick and easy ways to lose your ego and move beyond it.

Don’t take anything personally. Even if someone insults you directly, his or her words are nothing more than sound. The sound of a tree falling wouldn’t offend you. An insult is no different. Only your ego makes it so. It makes you misinterpret the intention of others because your imagination is fueled by your ego.

Don’t compare yourself to others. Are you better than someone else if you own a bigger home or wear nicer clothes? Is someone better than you if they get the job you desire? Always remember that each person has a value that is immeasurable. Comparisons prove nothing.

Seek a healthy body, rather than society’s ideal. Your ideal body is the one that gives you the greatest level of health. The best body shape for you is unlikely to be the most attractive possible body to others. Do you want to be healthy or impress others? Choose wisely.

Recognize your separateness from your thoughts and emotions. You are not your thoughts or your emotions. You are the consciousness that witnesses these things. When you are able to see your separation from your thoughts, you can also see the separateness you have from the things that happen around you.

Respond rather than react. The ego attempts to influence you to act quickly and without contemplation. The longer you wait to respond to your negative feelings, the more likely you are to avoid the damaging effects of ego reactions.

Avoid criticizing others. Don’t criticize other people. Instead, praise them for what they have done well! When you offer criticism, you are basically saying that there is a better way. Give up your need to be right and correct others. If you ask yourself, why you criticize, you will discover that in the end, it’s only to make yourself feel better. Even if you believe you are trying to be helpful, you are still trying to feel good about yourself. If you are ego-free, you will automatically lose the desire to criticize and correct other people. In fact, you will also be able to contribute to their growth by giving them constructive feedback that empowers.

Question your motivations. Many times in life we make reactionary decisions. These are decisions that are rooted either in our need for approval or our need to prove things to people. So whenever you see yourself making a strong decision, always check your motivation behind the decision. Let’s take a very simple example of buying a mobile phone. Imagine you are buying a new mobile phone. Ask yourself, why are you buying this mobile phone? Do you really need a new mobile phone? Is your current mobile phone really inadequate? And if you realise that you do need a new phone, then, ask yourself whether or not you are considering the right mobile phones and for the right reasons. Are you considering what your friends, family, and neighbors will think about your choice? Are you buying a more expensive or larger mobile phone than you actually need? If you question your motivations, more often than not you will find that your ego is the driving force.

The ego can limit your success and happiness by constantly making you push the bar on your needs and desires and never letting you relax and enjoy that what you already have. Ego can also stop you from trying new things in your life especially if subconsciously you are afraid of failures. Your ego has a million ways that it can use to undermine your future and your present. It can even make your past look worse than it was.