How to Transition From a Corporate Job to Your Own Startup

By Varoon Raghavan

After 12 years working in a large conglomerate, I co-founded my own venture earlier this year. I solicited and received a lot of advice from other startup founders on what changes to expect from working through this transition.

There are a few obvious ones that were easy to imagine (though still hard to swallow), like getting used to paying rent without a regular paycheck. However, there have been some surprising elements to the transition that you should keep in mind if you're considering making the jump yourself.

Find Your Partner in Crime

The most counterintuitive of these was the difference in how alone you feel. As an executive of a large company, your objectives are your own, and while you'll have sponsors, peers and managers, you have the ultimate responsibility for your outcomes.

As a startup founder, you and your co-founder(s) are in the same foxhole. Your objectives are aligned and the success or failure of your business is all that matters. This means you are never truly alone. Take full advantage of this and ensure that you and your co-founder communicate as much as possible. Having advisers or board members isn't the same thing, so I strongly recommend finding a co-founder if you don't have one.

Remember That Timeliness Matters

The other difference is how speed matters more than being unimpeachable. In large organizations, it is always prudent to consider how your decisions will look to someone reviewing them even if you are (or feel) extremely empowered. Startups are different. As long as what you are doing is legal and ethical, the speed of decision making is often much more important than how justifiable the decision may be. Sometimes, even consistency doesn't matter as much — the context of the business changes so fast that you may decide differently on something similar one week to the next.

Take Precautionary Measures

This brings me to my next point: It is much easier to make a potentially disastrous mistake as a startup founder. In corporate environments, the institution has evolved to protect and sustain itself. Your startup has not had the time to develop these defenses.

My solution for this is to ask for help (and have paid professionals to provide advice where appropriate). Also, take the time to periodically review the risks your startup faces.

Hold Yourself Accountable

And finally, the most pleasant surprise of all: Startups have nearly every service provided by an external agency. I would have expected for that to be much less efficient than working with in-house teams. In fact, it is the opposite. There's an enforced accountability in an external service provider relationship — it is your responsibility to define the scope and theirs to deliver. You are usually working with small businesses and often you get to know and like the key people in the service provider organization who may be in a similar situation as you. In corporate environments, organizational politics and competing objectives can make the dynamic very different.

So, find a co-founder or talk to the one you have, move fast but look out for potentially disastrous mistakes and enjoy not having that in-house counsel or accountant sitting in the office next to yours.

