How to Transition Your Beauty Routine into Fall

The fall season is here; the season of sweaters, riding boots, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and apple picking is finally here.

After a long, hot summer, it's a relief to many for the chill weather to finally make it's appearance. Say goodbye to your summer wardrobe!

Just like you change your clothes, you can change your makeup routine and make it more suitable for the fall season. That doesn't necessarily mean you HAVE to, as there are no rules in makeup, but it's always nice to add a touch of the season into your beauty routine.

1. Lips: A lot of us love deep, vampy lips for fall and can't wait to trade in the hot pink for a deep berry shade. If you don't want to jump into the deep end immediately, try a pinky nude, or a mauve. This will get you back into the swing of deep, dark lips! Also, if you're not into the deep lips, don't fret -- you can still wear your warm colors, just look for a lipstick with a warmer undertone.

2. Face: Summer, to most people, means glowing foundation, and fall means matte. The two can be interchanged very easily, but sometimes you may not want to look like a glowing, beach goddess while the snow is falling. If you don't want to go from all glowing to all matte in one big gulp, try using a medium coverage foundation that gives you a natural, satin finish. If you miss the glow, use a luminous, hydrating primer!

3. Eyes: If you're anything like me, I rarely wear eyeliner or eyeshadow in the summer; I just don't like taking the extra step and have my eye makeup sweating off in the thick, summer heat. For the fall & winter though, it's all about the eye makeup. Incorporate fall colors like warm browns, grey, and purple. It'll make your eyes pop and give you that perfect fall feeling!