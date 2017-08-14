How to Turn Any Job Into Your Dream Job

Samwell Tarly had had enough of his job. After moving to Oldtown, he worked at the Citadel alongside the resident Archmaesters and quickly discovered the position was not what he had envisioned it might be upon arrival. Instead of focusing on scholarly studies, he was assigned grunt work. Even after he cured a resident of an infection, Sam barely received a nod of approval from the upper management — although his menial workload was upgraded to transcribing documents instead of cleaning up after everyone. Still, Sam was frustrated that nobody would listen to his ideas. He quit and left the city, taking with him some of their scrolls and textbooks in an effort to do the job himself.

Everything I just described happened in “Eastwatch,” this week’s most recent episode of Game of Thrones. Judging from the amount of think pieces online, it appears that most people think Sam made the right decision to quit his job and move on. But I digress. While the choice was obviously a smart move for the sake of the TV show, had Sam stayed on a bit longer it’s possible that he could have turned this job into one that he genuinely enjoyed. With enough time spent at the Citadel, he might have eventually become an Archmaester himself and passed the torch of knowledge down to future generations.

The same mentality applies to our world. Studies have shown that less than 50% of people think see their work is their true calling. This creates a mindset where we are forever searching elsewhere for that elusive position that will fulfill us and give us meaning. The reality is that we might already have found it. If you’re ready to turn the most common occupation into your dream job, here’s how to do it.

1. Be a learner.

If you want to lead, embrace learning first. That’s essentially the gist of this Harvard Business Review piece that reveals the best leaders embrace a growth mindset. The same leaders follow three phases of the experiential learning cycle including setting goals, experimenting deliberately with alternative strategies, and conducting reviews for feedback on their experiments.

As opposed to fixed mindsets that take an all or nothing approach to talent — you either have “it” or you don’t — a growth mindset believes abilities are developed through learning and making mistakes. They also encourage their team to grow and challenge themselves with exciting work so everyone grows together. This allows employees to become more innovative and risk-taking while strengthening their commitment to the company. Toss fixed aside in favor of the growth mindset and make it a point to stay in learning mode as long possible — maybe even forever!

2. Find a leader that shows you why you matter.

How can anyone thrive when their workload is systematic or achingly dull to its core? Aside from assigning work that challenges and excites (which, as we learned from Sam’s experience, is not something every workplace can do), the real answer lies in the mindset of the leader.

Great leaders show each member of their team how they matter within a company and what their roles do to benefit the business. These same leaders hire team members that they trust and know will be a fit both within the role and the company itself. They challenge their team to constantly push themselves, even if they make mistakes, so as not to get comfortable within any position. And just as much as they ask questions and stay hungry about the world around them, so they encourage everyone else to do the same. When you know that you have a purpose and are inspired to try beyond what you know, you feel valued and ready to go the extra mile.

3. Encourage your team.

We love it when we receive compliments from our peers and higher-ups, so why not return the favor to our fellow teammates? While it may seem on the surface that we’re simply being nice, the Harvard Business Review notes that it goes much deeper than that.

A good first impression or email complimenting an employee’s hard work during a crisis is actually an opportunity to create a narrative about that person. The narrative reflects to others how we see them in the workplace while affecting how said person feels about their work and sense of self.