How to Up-level Your Work-Life and Become the TRUE YOU!

It’s Tuesday morning.

Are you at work? How’s it going? Feeling good about where you are and what you’re doing?

Or are you feeling bitter behind the desk?

TRUTH.

I speak often on the topic of "comfortable numbness" ... as in living life in a cocoon.

Comfortable in the cocoon until we start to die, that is.

I know about this because it's been me at a couple of points in my career. I can wholeheartedly relate. It reminds me also, of the people I work with and where they’re at when we initiate our journey.

That classic 1980’s Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” on many levels, lays out broad emotions and intriguing details for people to make their own interpretation of this notion of comfortably numb: tuning out, losing your dreams, realizing ten years later that life hasn’t amounted to anything but getting older.

No matter how much money you’ve made or not made, no matter how many possessions, or houses, or BMW’s or Namastes — life isn’t about metrics or hacks or collections. People are afraid of dying an unlived life.

The fear of our own death makes us want to live a heroic life, but what does that look like? Make a few mill? Write a book? Own a cool log cabin in Jackson, WY? (that’s me talking…)

A couple of potential scenarios — any of this resonate?

[+] You have the comfort of financial stability in your job and you’re good at what you; you’ve even got external validation i.e. you’re pretty proud of your LinkedIn profile :) … BUT deep inside you’re missing the “real” meaning of life; you don’t feel like you’re making a true impact on what you really care about. Something is off. That tiny little voice in your head is becoming more and more disenchanted, it’s getting louder and louder with each passing day.

OR

[+] You feel meaning and purpose in your work and you’re skilled at it too, but you’re not making the money you desire and deserve. You’re feeling like a bit of a sellout, an imposter — you’re not realizing the “value exchange” that you need — you’re not getting paid what you’re worth. Your patience is wearing thin. Secretly, you’re feeling humiliated. You can’t sustain this much longer. Your inner monologue has become nothing short of self-loathing.

BOTTOM LINE:

Alignment and congruity are off. You have fear of financial worry in all directions: if you stay or if you try to take the leap.

Your personal energy waterfall is clogged. And you’re struggling to live in the present.

Under it all, your identity, your self-esteem, and your ability you make money does not come down to a series of hashtags or action steps.

How does one debate the meaning of the word: SUCCESS?

How does one enmesh work and identity?

It’s a conundrum. But, it doesn’t have to be.

I believe that work does not have to destroy us. It should bring out the best parts of us. When it doesn’t, it’s nothing short of a bad, unhealthy relationship.

It has to go...

You can do one of two things:

==> Stay put. Keep grinding. Live that uncomfortably numb existence.

==> Drive a stake in the ground. Say enough is enough. Take action.

What are you going to do?

Make your move, get clear on what you want, and create it. That means transforming your career and up-leveling your life, with alignment and congruency to your essential self.

And get the hell out of that cocoon already.

There’s too much good living to do.