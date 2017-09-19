How to Up your Mental Game and Achieve Better Focus

In today’s world, our focus is in constant demand. We are inundated with endless emails, phone calls, new information and data. Our attention spans seem to have been reduced to a pea size: only able to handle 140 characters at a time. Yet to be truly effective at what you do, be it running a company, or in my case, the operating room, focus is key. Here are some techniques I use to up my mental game, and achieve total focus when I need it most.

Simplify your Space

It’s hard to focus or meditate when a space is cramped, cluttered or filled with distractions. There’s a reason why places of worship and libraries are quiet, open, and have great light: in order to focus and still your mind, you can’t be disturbed by your surroundings. At my surgery center in San Antonio, we allow for natural light, and keep our offices open and simply designed to allow for focused thinking. There are many different kinds of spaces available to our team: quiet places with views, and closed off places for reflection. When I need to really hunker down and focus, I simplify the space around me. It’s a lot easier to tap into your “flow” when your mind is immersed by only what’s in front of you.

Do One Thing at a Time

The ability to multi-task is often overrated. While it’s useful when dealing with menial tasks, it often produces an adverse effect when trying to achieve big goals. Why? When you’re jumping from one task to another, there’s an adjustment period. For example, if I’m working on a detailed medical supply inventory and a big picture strategy for my patients at the same time, I have to keep changing my thinking and approach which wastes time. I call this wasted time “changing costs.” That’s why I recommend giving each task on your “to-do” list a measured period of time, then switching. A short period of distraction-free time can be wildly more productive than a few hours of multi-tasking when it comes to managing key priorities.

Train your Brain to Concentrate

Most people focus best in the morning or late at night, and a lot of people do their best thinking outside the office. I call entering these periods of heightened concentration the “zen zone.” Notice where and when you enter your own “zen zone,” then allocate your toughest tasks for those periods. With practice, you can even train your mind like a muscle. If you actively try and stretch your concentration, your focus will improve rapidly. Some strengthen their concentration muscle by focusing all their energy on one simple task, like painting the garage or playing an instrument. I personally use meditation and gardening to strengthen my concentration skills. When I garden, I still my mind and clear my thoughts, and become absorbed by the beauty around me. With meditation, a few minutes a day can have major results, and the longer I practice, the more comfortable my brain becomes with staying focused for longer periods of time.