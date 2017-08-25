Refreshing your bedroom doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated or even take more than a day. There’s no major headache needed when minimal, affordable changes like a simple wall print , a hanging shelf , new sheets , and a bedside organizer can instantly refresh your entire aesthetic.

Just because your bedroom is usually shielded from the eyes of guests doesn’t mean it deserves to go un-styled and unloved. Below, 15 ways to refresh your bedroom sanctuary for under $100. Check out our favorite tips, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.