HUFFPOST FINDS
08/25/2017 02:39 pm ET

How To Update Your Bedroom On A Budget

Give your bedroom a facelift without a hefty price tag.

By Amanda Pena
RakicN via Getty Images

Refreshing your bedroom doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated or even take more than a day. There’s no major headache needed when minimal, affordable changes like a simple wall print, a hanging shelf, new sheets, and a bedside organizer can instantly refresh your entire aesthetic.

Just because your bedroom is usually shielded from the eyes of guests doesn’t mean it deserves to go un-styled and unloved. Below, 15 ways to refresh your bedroom sanctuary for under $100. Check out our favorite tips, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Install A Floating Shelf For Some Decorative Storage
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $50.
  • 2 Dress Up An Empty Wall With A Simple Print
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $6.
  • 3 Refine Your Bedside Table With A Chic Bed Lamp
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $38.
  • 4 Add A Few Votive Holders For Some Mood Lighting
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $7.
  • 5 Change Up Your Solid-Colored Pillows With A Patterned Pillow Cover
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $10.
  • 6 Lay Down An Interesting Area Rug For An Added Cool Factor
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $95+.
  • 7 Change Out Your Old Bedsheets For A Fresh Look
    Target
    Shop them on sale here for $39. (Regularly $56.)
  • 8 Clean Up Your Bedside Table With This Leather Jewelry Dish
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $48+.
  • 9 Throw On A Faux Leather Pillow For A Variety Of Textures
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $39+.
  • 10 Toss A Throw Over Your Bed For Some Added Texture
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $46.
  • 11 Make A Textured Planter The Statement Piece Of Your Room
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $19.
  • 12 Elevate The Look Of Your Favorite Pot In A Wood Plant Stand
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $65.
  • 13 Display Your Beautiful Accessories With This Desk Organizer
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $70.
  • 14 Hang A Rustic Wood Mirror To Cozy Up The Space
    Etsy
    Shop it here for $92+.
  • 15 Add A Nightstand That Will Modernize Your Room
    Amazon
    Shop it here for $82.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Science And Technology Shoppable
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
How To Update Your Bedroom On A Budget

CONVERSATIONS