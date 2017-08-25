Refreshing your bedroom doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated or even take more than a day. There’s no major headache needed when minimal, affordable changes like a simple wall print, a hanging shelf, new sheets, and a bedside organizer can instantly refresh your entire aesthetic.
Just because your bedroom is usually shielded from the eyes of guests doesn’t mean it deserves to go un-styled and unloved. Below, 15 ways to refresh your bedroom sanctuary for under $100. Check out our favorite tips, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS